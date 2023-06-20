CUET 2023 Admit Card UG Released on cuet.samarth.ac.in for June 22 and 23 Exam

CUET UG 2023 Admit Card : The Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) Admit Card has been released for June 22 and 23 exams. Candidates who are going to appear in the entrance exam must download the hall ticket on the official website: cuet.samarth.ac.in by entering the login credentials.

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CUET UG Admit Card 2023 for 17376 candidates. As per the official data, over 27 lakh hall tickets have been issued till June 21 exam. Meanwhile, CUET UG exams have been extended till June 23, 2023, due to candidates who could be accommodated earlier. The buffer dates are June 24 and 25, 2023.

CUET UG 2023 Admit Card- Direct Link

The direct link to download the hall ticket is mentioned below:

How to Download CUET UG Admit Card 2023?

Applicants can check out the step-by-step guide to download the hall ticket below:

Step 1: Visit the official website: cuet.samarth.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the Download admit card link

Step 3: Enter the application number, DOB, and security pin

Step 4: Submit the login details

Step 5: The CUET UG 2023 admit card will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and keep a hard copy for exam purposes

Details Mentioned on CUET 2023 Admit Card

The admission ticket will be carrying various important details mentioned below:

Candidate’s Name

Parents Name

Roll number

Subject name

Exam date and time

Date of Birth

Medium of examination

Exam Venue

Important Instructions

What if a Discrepancy Arises in downloading CUET Admit Card 2023?

If the candidate faces any issues in downloading the hall ticket, he/she

may contact 011 - 40759000 / 011 - 69227700 or e-mail at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.

