How to Download IPU CET Admit Card 2021 - Get Direct Link Here

Candidates can download IPU CET Admit Card 2021 to appear for the BBA entrance exam. Know the steps to download IPU CET Admit Card here.

IPU CET Admit Card - GGSIPU has released IPU CET 2021 admit card for the BBA exam aspirants on August 23, in online mode at ipu.ac.in. The IPU CET admit card can be downloaded by providing login details i.e., the candidate’s application number and date of birth as shown below.

IP University will not send IPU CET hall tickets via post/mail to any candidate. The IPU CET BBA entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on 29th August 2021 in online mode.

In this article, we have provided the direct link to download the IPU CET 2021 admit card. Candidates will also be able to read about how to download IPU CET admit card 2021 online.

IPU CET Admit Card 2021 - Direct Link

Know how to download IPU CET Admit Card 2021 as mentioned below:

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website - http://www.ipu.ac.in/

Step 2: Click on the ‘CET 2021 Admit Card’ link on the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to another page where you need to enter application number and date of birth

Step 4: Click on the ‘Login’ button

Step 5: The ‘IPU CET admit card 2021’ will appear on the screen

Download the IPU CET hall ticket and take its printout on your computer for future reference.

In addition to the IPU CET admit card 2021, candidates are requested to carry any one of the valid photo ID proof to the test center, such as:-

Voter ID,

Passport

Aadhaar card,

Pan card, or

Driving license

Details to Check on IPU CET Admit Card 2021

Candidates are required to check for the following details mentioned on the IP CET admit card.

1. Candidate’s Name

2. Candidate’s Roll number

3. Date of IPU CET exam

4. Time of IPU CET exam

5. Name of the exam centre

6. Address of the exam centre

7. Candidate’s Photograph on the admit card

8. Candidate’s Signature

