How to join IIMs without appearing for CAT Entrance Exam? Know Here

Every management aspirant dreams of taking admission in top IIMs. The Indian Institute of Management offers online courses, including full-time and short term programmes. One can take admission to IIM without taking a CAT exam. Know how to get admission to IIMs without appearing for CAT.

IIM Admission: The majority of business schools in India prioritize those candidates who opted for competitive exams like CAT, however, there are certain courses in IIM that offers admission to management courses without CAT exam. The Common Admission Test (CAT) is not the only criteria to get admission to the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs). The B-schools offer various online courses and diploma courses, most of which are short certification programmes varying from one to three months. Such IIM certified courses are of short term duration but are following the need of the industry. Those who pursue such courses are well aware of the ever-changing situation of the industry.

IIM short-term courses help candidates in enhancing the efficiency and development of freshers, managers/executives or working professionals. Check the various courses offered by the Indian Institutes of Management to know how to join IIMs without appearing for the CAT Entrance Exam. Know complete details here

Integrated Programme In Management (IPM)

Those willing to join IIM soon after class 12th can also take admission to the Integrated Programme in Management (IPM). In this programme, they can study different subjects at the undergraduate level. Further, they will be able to choose a postgraduate programme (PGP) after completing the course. IIM Jammu, IIM Bodh Gaya, IIM Indore and IIM Rohtak offers IPM programme through JIPMAT. National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the Joint Integrated Programme In Management Test for admission to IIMs.

Strategic Management by IIM Rohtak

Those who have completed their graduation or are working professionals can apply for this programme at IIM Rohtak. They do not have to take CAT to get admission to this programme. It is four months programme that will help candidates in understanding how the companies formulate as well as execute the strategies. The objective is to provide exposure to the strategic management tools and to ensure that the candidates get an understanding of the consequence of the changing business environment globally.

Entrepreneurship Programme by IIM Rohtak

Indian Institute of Management, Rohtak started the entrepreneurship management programme to impart skill set to aspiring entrepreneurs. The course focus on legal foundations, Finance and Risk Management, Intellectual properties, new venture growth strategies, business Valuation as well as developing a business plan. To get admission to this short-term programme at IIM, candidates are not required to take CAT. The official body will set a panel that will shortlist candidates for this programme.

Digital Marketing Certified Course by IIM Jammu

With e-commerce on the peak, a course on digital marketing will help one to get a preference in getting a job. The Indian Institute of Management (IIM-Jammu) offers an online executive certificate programme in digital marketing. The course deals with the basics of digital marketing, and various emerging practices. Candidates who have completed their graduation from a university recognised by AICTE, UGC, and the state government can apply for this course, no CAT score is required.

Global Business Management by IIM Calcutta

The institute offers this twice-weekly course for a year. Candidates will get a certificate from IIM Calcutta and faculty from the institute will teach the course. The course fee is Rs 3.7 lakh. Those who have a Bachelor’s degree or diploma with a minimum of 3 to 4 years’ experience can apply for the programme.

Micro Masters in Business by IIM Bangalore

IIM Bangalore offers Micro Masters in Business. Candidates who will pursue the course will be taught about marketing, operations management, accounting, finance, business strategy and people management. The master’s programme duration of a maximum of nine weeks.

Other Courses Offered by IIMs without CAT Score Requirement

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM, Kozhikode) offers online courses on Strategic Management, General Management, Senior Management Programme, Applied Financial Risk Management. The programme will equip participants with general management responsibilities and critical capabilities that are essential to sustain in the competitive global markets.

Other Options Apart from IIM

Apart from the Indian Institute of Management (IIMs), other prominent B-schools in India offer short-term online programmes in various fields of Strategy Management, Organisation Behaviour, Finance, Marketing, Human Resource Management. The Xavier School of Management (XLRI) provides online certificate courses in Digital Marketing, Project Management, Logistics and Supply Chain Management etc. Then there is the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), Mudra Institute of Communications (MICA) Ahmedabad also offers various online short certificate courses with duration valid up to two to four months. For all these courses CAT marks are not required.