HP Board Class 12 Geography Model Paper 2023 - 2024: Download FREE PDF

HPBOSE HP Board Class 12th Geography Model Paper 2024: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE), after the release of the HP Board syllabus for the academic year 2023–24, has also released the HP model question papers for 2024. These HP sample papers were released from Class 3 to Class 12. These HP sample question papers are provided on the official website of the HP Board without any solution manual to help students learn by themselves. Students can solve them with the help of teachers to prepare effectively.

Here, students can get the latest HP Board Class 12 Geography model paper for 2024. This Himachal Pradesh model paper 2024 Class 12 will be beneficial for students in terms of knowing the paper pattern and question typology. Thus, solving the HP Board Class 12 model paper will increase the chances of students scoring higher marks. Check and download the HPBOSE Class 12 Geography Model Question Paper from the link provided below.

HP Board Class 12th Geography Model Paper General Guidelines

All questions are compulsory. Attempt all parts of a question at one place. You must indicate on your answer book the same question number as appears in your question paper, while answering your questions.

Time Allowed for Theory Paper 3 Hours Max. Marks 60 Marks Number of Questions 15

HP Board Class 12th Geography Model Paper 2024

1. On the outline map of World and India show the following :

(i) Tokyo

(ii) Andes Mountain

(iii) Suez Canal Route

(iv) National Highway No. 2

(v) Indira Gandhi Canal

2. Match the following:

(i) Dairy Farming Citrus Fruits (ii) Plantation Agriculture Milk production (iii) Truck Farming Rubber and Tea production (iv) Mixed Farming Crop production and Animal rearing (v) Mediterranean Agriculture Growing of Vegetables and Fruits

3. Multiple choice questions (MCQ)

Four optional answer are given for each of the following questions. Write the correct answer :

i) According to the census of 2011, the population density of India is :

(a) 382 persons per Sq. Km.

(b) 324 persons per Sq. Km.

(c) 267 persons per Sq. Km.

(d) 360 persons per Sq. Km.

ii) When was the planning process started in India?

(a) 1945 A.D.

(b) 1936 A.D.

(c) 1951 A.D.

(d) 1947 A.D.

iii) The important means of irrigation in India is?

(a) Canals

(b) Ponds

(c) Wells and Tubewell (d) Other sources

iv) Which State has the highest population in India?

(a) Uttar Pradesh

(b) Punjab

(c) Haryana

(d) Kerla

v) What is the winter crops known as?

(a) Rabi

(b) Kharif

(c) Zaid

(d) None of these

vi) Which of the following is a tertiary activity?

(a) Agriculture (b) Weaving

(c) Trading

(d) Hunting

vii) Which one of the following countries has the highest sex ratio?

(a) Latvia

(b) Japan

(c) U.A.E.

(d) France

viii) Which one of the following is not a push factor?

(a) Scarcity of water

(b) Unemployment

(c) Health facilities (d) Epidemic

iX) Which pattern of a settlement is mainly built along a Railway line or Road?

(a) Rectangular pattern of settlement

(b) Liner pattern of settlement

(c) Star pattern of settlement

(d) Circular pattern of settlement

X) In which country Ruhr Industrial cluster is situated?

(a) England

(b) Japan

(c) China

(d) Germany

To get the complete HP Board Class 12 Geography model paper 2024 in Hindi and English click on the link below and download the PDF for free.

