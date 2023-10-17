HPBOSE Class 12 Economics Syllabus 2023-2024: HP Board Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Himachal Pradesh (HP) Board 12th Economics Syllabus: This article provides detailed and downloadable PDF for the HPBOSE Class 12 Economics Syllabus with marking scheme and exam pattern.

HPBOSE CLASS 12 Economics Exam Pattern

Question wise distribution of marks :-

Type of Question No of Question Marks Total Marks Objective Type/MCQ 16 01 16 Short Answer -I 04 02 08 Short Answer -II 06 03 18 Short Answer-III 02 04 08 Long Answer 06 05 30 Total 34 80

HPBOSE CLASS 12 Economics Marking Scheme

PART A : INTODUCTORY MICRO ECONOMICS Unit Marks 1. Introduction 05 2. Consumer Behavior and Demand 12 3. Producer Behavior and Supply 12 4. Forms of Market and Price Determination 05 5. Simple applications of Tools of demand and supply cuves 06 40 PART B : INTROSUCTORY MACRO ECONMICS 6. National Income and Related Aggregates 12 7. Determination of income and Employment 08 8. Money and Banking 07 9. Government Budget and the Economy 08 10. Balance of Payments 05 40

HP Board 12th Economics Syllabus 2024

UNIT 1 : INTRODUCTION

What is microeconomics?

Central problems of an economy, production possibility curve and opportunity cost.

UNIT 2 : CONSUMER BEHAVIOUR AND DEMAND

Consumer's Equilibrium - meaning and attainment of equilibrium through Utility Approach: One and two commodity cases.

Demand, market demand,. Determinants of demand, demand schedule, demand curve, movement along and shifts in demand curve, price elasticity of demand, measurement of price elasticity of demand - percentage, total expenditure and geometric methods.

UNIT 3 : PRODUCER BEHAVIOUR AND SUPPLY

Production function - Returns to a factor and returns to scale.

Supply, market supply, determinants of supply, supply schedule, supply curve, movement along and shifts in supply curve, price elasticity of supply, measurement of price elasticity of supply - percentage and geometric method.

Cost and Revenue - Short-run cost-total cost, Total variable cost, Total Fixed cost; Average Fixed cost, Average Variable cost and Marginal Cost-meaning and their relationship. Revenue total, average and marginal revenue-Producers' equilibrium-meaning and its conditions in terms of total cost and total revenue.

UNIT 4 : FORMS OF MARKET AND PRICE DETERMINATION

Forms of market - Perfect competition, Monopoly, Monopolistic competition - their meaning and features.

Price determination under perfect competition - Equilibrium price, effects of shifts in demand and supply.

UNIT 5 : SIMPLE APPLICATIONS OF TOOLS OF DEMAND AND SUPPLY CURVES

Part B : Introductory Macro-Economics

UNIT 6 : NATIONAL INCOME AND RELATED AGGREGATES

Macroeconomics: Meaning.

Circular flow of income, concepts of GDP, GNP, NDP, NNP (at market price and factor cost), National Disposable income (gross and net); Private income, Personal , Income and Personal Disposable Income, Measurement of National Income - value Added method, Income method and Expenditure method.

UNIT 7 : DETERMINATION OF INCOME AND EMPLOYMENT

Aggregate demand, Aggregate supply and their components. Propensity to consume and propensity to save (average and marginal). Meaning of Involuntary unemployment and full employment.

Determination of income and employment : Two sector model Concept of investment multiplier and its working.

Problems of excess and deficient demand.

Measures to correct excess and deficient demand - availability of credit, change in Government spending.

UNIT 8 : MONEY AND BANKING

Money - meaning and functions. Central bank - meaning and functions.

Commercial banks - meaning and functions.

Recent significant reforms and issues in India Banking System. Privatization and Modernization.

UNIT 9 : GOVERNMENT BUDGET AND THE ECONOMY

Government budget - meaning and its components. Objectives of government budget.

Classification of receipts - revenue and capital; classification of expenditure - revenue and capital, plan and non-plan, and development and non-development. Balanced budget, surplus budget and deficit budget : meaning and implications. Revenue deficit, fiscal deficit and primary deficit : meaning and implications; measures to contain different deficits.

Down sizing the role of government : Meaning and implications.

UNIT 10 : BALANCE OF PAYMENTS

Foreign exchange rate - meaning (Fixed and Flexible), merits and demerits; Determination through demand and supply

Balance of payments account - meaning and components. A brief analysis about recent exchange rate issues.