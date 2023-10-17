HPBOSE Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2023-2024: HP Board Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

HPBOSE CLASS 12 Geography Marking Scheme
|
A. FUNDAMENTALS OF HUMAN GEOGRAPHY
|
30 MARKS
|
Unit 1 : Human Geography
|
02
|
Unit 2 : People
|
04
|
Unit 3 : Human Activities
|
09
|
Unit 4 : Transport, Communication and Trade
|
09
|
Unit 5 : Human Settlements
|
04
|
Unit 6 : Map work
|
02
|
B. INDIAN: PEOPLE AND ECONOMY
|
30 MARKS
|
Unit 7 : People
|
04
|
Unit 8 : Human Settlements
|
04
|
Unit 9 : Resources and Development
|
11
|
Unit 10 : Transport, Communication and International Trade
|
06
|
Unit 11 : Geographical Perspective on Selected Issues and problems
|
02
|
Unit 12 : Map Work
|
03
|
C. PRACTICAL WORK
|
20 MARKS
|
Unit 1 : Processing of data and Thematic Mapping
|
14
|
Unit 2 : Field study of Spatial Information Technology
|
06
HPBOSE CLASS 12 Geography Exam Pattern
Question Structure:
- The paper consists of 15 questions.
- All questions are compulsory.
- Some questions include multiple-choice questions (MCQs), map-based questions, and descriptive questions.
- There are questions related to population density, settlement patterns, agriculture, human development, water conservation, energy sources, and geographical concepts.
|Question Type
|Number of Questions
|Total Marks
|Map-based
|1
|5
|MCQs
|3
|12
|Descriptive
|11
|43
This exam pattern is based on the analysis of the model papers provided on the HPBOSE Website.
HP Board 12th Geography Syllabus 2024
A. FUNDAMENTALS OF HUMAN GEOGRAPHY
UNIT 1: FUNDAMENTALS OF HUMAN GEOGRAPHY: Nature and Scope
Unit 2 : People
- Population of the world - distribution, density and growth
- Population change-spatial patterns and structure; determinants of population changes;
- Age-sex ratio; rural-urban composition;
- Human development - concept; selected indicators, international comparisons
UNIT 3 : HUMAN ACTIVITIES
- Primary activities - concept and changing trends; gathering, pastoral, mining, subsistence agriculture, modern agriculture; people engaged in agricultural and allied activities some examples from selected countries;
- Secondary activities - concepts; manufacturing: agro- processing, household, small scale, large-scale; people engaged in secondary activities - some examples from selected countries;
- Tertiary activities-concept, trade, transport and communication; services; people engaged in tertiary activates - some examples from selected countries
- Quaternaryactivates- concept; knowledge based industries; people engaged in quaternary activities - some examples from selected countries
UNIT 4 : TRANSPORT, COMMUNICATION AND TRADE
- Land transport - roads, railway - rail network; trans-continental railways;
- Water transport - inland waterways; major ocean routes;
- Air Transport Inter continental air routes
- Oil and gas pipelines;
- Satellite communication and cyber space
- International trade - Basis and changing patterns; ports as gateways of international trade, role of WTO in international trade
UNIT 5 : HUMAN SETTLEMENTS
Settlement types - rural and urban; morphology of cities (case study ); distribution of mega cities; problems of human settlements in developing countries
UNIT 6 : MAP WORK OUTLINE POLITICAL MAP OF WORLD
IDENTIFICATION ONLY
B. INDIA : PEOPLE AND ECONOMY
UNIT 7 : PEOPLE
- Population distribution, density and growth; composition of population; linguistic and religious; rural-urban population; change through time-regional variations; occupation;
- Migration: International, national-causes and consequences;
- Human Development - Selected indicators and regional patterns
- Population, environment and development
UNIT 8 : HUMAN SETTLEMENTS
- Rural Settlements - types of distribution;
- Urban settlements - types, distribution, and functional classification
UNIT 9 : RESOURCES AND DEVELOPMENT
- Land resources - general land use; agricultural land use-major crops; agricultural development and problems; Distribution of Wheat, Rice, Tea, Coffee, Cotton, Jute, Sugar cane and Rubber.
- Water resources - availability and utilization-irrigation, domestic, industrial and other uses; scarcity of water and conservation method- rain water harvesting and watershed management (one case study related with participatory watershed management to be introduced).
- Mineral and energy resources-metallic (Iron, ore, Copper, Bauxite, Manganese) and non-metallic (Mica, Salt) minerals and their distribution; conventional (Coal, Petroleum, Natural gas and Hydro electricity) and non-conventional energy sources (Solar, wind, biogas).
- Industries - types and distribution; industrial location and clustering; changing pattern ofselected industries - iron and steel, cotton textiles, sugar, petrochemicals and knowledge based industries; impact of liberalization, privatization and globalization on industrial location.
- Planning in India - target area planning (case study); idea of sustainable development(case study)
UNIT 10 : TRANSPORT, COMMUNICATION AND INTERNATIONAL TRADE
- Transport and communication - roads, railways, waterways and airways; oil and gas pipelines; national electric grids; communication networkings - radio, television, satellite and internet.
- Internationaltrade-changing pattern of India's foreign trade; sea ports and their hinterland and airports,
UNIT 11 : GEOGRAPHICLA PERSPECTIVE ON SELECTED ISSUES AND PROBLEMS (ONE CASE STUDY TO BE INTRODUCED FOR EACH TOPIC)
- Environmental pollution; urban-waste disposal
- Urbanisation-rural-urban migration; problem of slum
- Land Degradation
UNIT 12 : MAP WORK - ON OUTLINE POLITICAL MAP OF INDIA FOR LOCATING AND LABELLING
C. Practical Work
UNIT I : PROCESSING OF DATA AND THEMATIC MAPPING
- Sources of data
- Tabulating and processing of data; calculation of averages, measures of central tendency, deviation and rank correlation;
- Representation of data - construction of diagrams: bars, circles and flowchart; thematic maps; construction of dot; chropleth and isopleth maps;
- Use of computers in data processing and mapping
UNIT II : FIELD STUDY OF SPATIAL INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY
Field visit and study : map orientation, observation and preparation of sketch; survey on any one of the local concerns; pollution, ground water changes, land use and land-use changes, poverty, energy issues, soil degradation, drought and impacts, flood catchment area of school, Market survey and Household survey (any one topic of local concern may be taken up for the study; observation and questionnaire survey may be adopted for the data collection; collected data may be tabulated and analysed with diagrams and maps):
OR
SPATIAL INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY
Introduction to GIS; hardware requirements and software modules; data formats; roster and vector data, data input, editing & topology building; data analysis; overlay & buffer.
|
HPBOSE Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2023-2024 - Download PDF