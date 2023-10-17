HPBOSE Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2023-2024: HP Board Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Himachal Pradesh (HP) Board 12th Geography Syllabus: This article provides detailed and downloadable PDF for the HPBOSE Class 12 Geography Syllabus with marking scheme and exam pattern.

HPBOSE CLASS 12 Geography Marking Scheme

A. FUNDAMENTALS OF HUMAN GEOGRAPHY 30 MARKS Unit 1 : Human Geography 02 Unit 2 : People 04 Unit 3 : Human Activities 09 Unit 4 : Transport, Communication and Trade 09 Unit 5 : Human Settlements 04 Unit 6 : Map work 02 B. INDIAN: PEOPLE AND ECONOMY 30 MARKS Unit 7 : People 04 Unit 8 : Human Settlements 04 Unit 9 : Resources and Development 11 Unit 10 : Transport, Communication and International Trade 06 Unit 11 : Geographical Perspective on Selected Issues and problems 02 Unit 12 : Map Work 03 C. PRACTICAL WORK 20 MARKS Unit 1 : Processing of data and Thematic Mapping 14 Unit 2 : Field study of Spatial Information Technology 06

HPBOSE CLASS 12 Geography Exam Pattern

Question Structure:

The paper consists of 15 questions.

All questions are compulsory.

Some questions include multiple-choice questions (MCQs), map-based questions, and descriptive questions.

There are questions related to population density, settlement patterns, agriculture, human development, water conservation, energy sources, and geographical concepts.

Question Type Number of Questions Total Marks Map-based 1 5 MCQs 3 12 Descriptive 11 43

This exam pattern is based on the analysis of the model papers provided on the HPBOSE Website.

A. FUNDAMENTALS OF HUMAN GEOGRAPHY

UNIT 1: FUNDAMENTALS OF HUMAN GEOGRAPHY: Nature and Scope

Unit 2 : People

Population of the world - distribution, density and growth

Population change-spatial patterns and structure; determinants of population changes;

Age-sex ratio; rural-urban composition;

Human development - concept; selected indicators, international comparisons

UNIT 3 : HUMAN ACTIVITIES

Primary activities - concept and changing trends; gathering, pastoral, mining, subsistence agriculture, modern agriculture; people engaged in agricultural and allied activities some examples from selected countries;

Secondary activities - concepts; manufacturing: agro- processing, household, small scale, large-scale; people engaged in secondary activities - some examples from selected countries;

Tertiary activities-concept, trade, transport and communication; services; people engaged in tertiary activates - some examples from selected countries

Quaternaryactivates- concept; knowledge based industries; people engaged in quaternary activities - some examples from selected countries

UNIT 4 : TRANSPORT, COMMUNICATION AND TRADE

Land transport - roads, railway - rail network; trans-continental railways;

Water transport - inland waterways; major ocean routes;

Air Transport Inter continental air routes

Oil and gas pipelines;

Satellite communication and cyber space

International trade - Basis and changing patterns; ports as gateways of international trade, role of WTO in international trade

UNIT 5 : HUMAN SETTLEMENTS

Settlement types - rural and urban; morphology of cities (case study ); distribution of mega cities; problems of human settlements in developing countries

UNIT 6 : MAP WORK OUTLINE POLITICAL MAP OF WORLD

IDENTIFICATION ONLY

B. INDIA : PEOPLE AND ECONOMY

UNIT 7 : PEOPLE

Population distribution, density and growth; composition of population; linguistic and religious; rural-urban population; change through time-regional variations; occupation;

Migration: International, national-causes and consequences;

Human Development - Selected indicators and regional patterns

Population, environment and development

UNIT 8 : HUMAN SETTLEMENTS

Rural Settlements - types of distribution;

Urban settlements - types, distribution, and functional classification

UNIT 9 : RESOURCES AND DEVELOPMENT

Land resources - general land use; agricultural land use-major crops; agricultural development and problems; Distribution of Wheat, Rice, Tea, Coffee, Cotton, Jute, Sugar cane and Rubber.

Water resources - availability and utilization-irrigation, domestic, industrial and other uses; scarcity of water and conservation method- rain water harvesting and watershed management (one case study related with participatory watershed management to be introduced).

Mineral and energy resources-metallic (Iron, ore, Copper, Bauxite, Manganese) and non-metallic (Mica, Salt) minerals and their distribution; conventional (Coal, Petroleum, Natural gas and Hydro electricity) and non-conventional energy sources (Solar, wind, biogas).

Industries - types and distribution; industrial location and clustering; changing pattern ofselected industries - iron and steel, cotton textiles, sugar, petrochemicals and knowledge based industries; impact of liberalization, privatization and globalization on industrial location.

Planning in India - target area planning (case study); idea of sustainable development(case study)

UNIT 10 : TRANSPORT, COMMUNICATION AND INTERNATIONAL TRADE

Transport and communication - roads, railways, waterways and airways; oil and gas pipelines; national electric grids; communication networkings - radio, television, satellite and internet.

Internationaltrade-changing pattern of India's foreign trade; sea ports and their hinterland and airports,

UNIT 11 : GEOGRAPHICLA PERSPECTIVE ON SELECTED ISSUES AND PROBLEMS (ONE CASE STUDY TO BE INTRODUCED FOR EACH TOPIC)

Environmental pollution; urban-waste disposal

Urbanisation-rural-urban migration; problem of slum

Land Degradation

UNIT 12 : MAP WORK - ON OUTLINE POLITICAL MAP OF INDIA FOR LOCATING AND LABELLING

C. Practical Work

UNIT I : PROCESSING OF DATA AND THEMATIC MAPPING

Sources of data

Tabulating and processing of data; calculation of averages, measures of central tendency, deviation and rank correlation;

Representation of data - construction of diagrams: bars, circles and flowchart; thematic maps; construction of dot; chropleth and isopleth maps;

Use of computers in data processing and mapping

UNIT II : FIELD STUDY OF SPATIAL INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY

Field visit and study : map orientation, observation and preparation of sketch; survey on any one of the local concerns; pollution, ground water changes, land use and land-use changes, poverty, energy issues, soil degradation, drought and impacts, flood catchment area of school, Market survey and Household survey (any one topic of local concern may be taken up for the study; observation and questionnaire survey may be adopted for the data collection; collected data may be tabulated and analysed with diagrams and maps):

OR

SPATIAL INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY

Introduction to GIS; hardware requirements and software modules; data formats; roster and vector data, data input, editing & topology building; data analysis; overlay & buffer.