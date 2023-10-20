Himachal Pradesh (HP) Board 12th Human Ecology And Family Science Syllabus: This article provides detailed and downloadable PDF for the HPBOSE Class 12 Human Ecology And Family Science Syllabus with marking scheme and exam pattern.

Thе Himachal Pradеsh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has rеcеntly unvеilеd thе class 12 curriculum for thе upcoming 2023-24 acadеmic yеar HP Board еxaminations. Thе syllabus plays a crucial rolе in guiding studеnts' еxam prеparation by outlining thе еssеntial concеpts and topics thеy nееd to covеr. Essеntially, it sеrvеs as a roadmap for studеnts as thеy gеt rеady for thе еxams. This articlе offеrs an еasily accеssiblе PDF of thе HPBOSE Human Ecology And Family Science curriculum for class 12 in thе 2023-24 acadеmic yеar, along with information about thе grading systеm and еxam structurе.

HPBOSE CLASS 12 Human Ecology And Family Science Marking Scheme

THEORY One paper (Theory) Time : 3 Hours 60 Marks UNIT MARKS I. Work, livelihood and career; Preparation, choices and selection 20 II. Career Opportunities 04 (A) Nutrition, Food Science and Technology 09 (B) Human Development and Family Studies 09 (C) Fabric and Apparel 09 (D) Resource and Management 09 Total 60

HPBOSE CLASS 12 Human Ecology And Family Science Exam Pattern

Section Number of Questions Marks per Question Total Marks Section-A 12 1 12 Section-B 7 2 14 Section-C 12 3 34 Total 31 60

This exam pattern is prepared as per the model question papers which are available on the HPBOSE Website.

HPBOSE CLASS 12 Human Ecology And Family Science Syllabus

UNIT I: Work, livelihood and career; Preparation, choices and selection

- Work, age and gender

- Occupational heritage of India

- Career options

- Entrepreneurship and self-employment

- Life skills for career building

UNIT II: Career Opportunities

Scope of Human Ecology and Family Science in higher education and careers Major concepts, relevance and skills in the following areas;

A. Nutrition, Food Science and Technology

Specific Careers and Areas

Clinical nutrition and dietetics

Public nutrition and health

Catering and food services management

Food processing and technology

Food quality and food safety

B. Human Development and Family Studies

Specific Careers and Areas

Early childhood care and education

Guidance and counseling

Special education and support services

Support services for children in difficult circumstances

Management of institutions and programs for children, youth and elderly

C. Fabric and Apparel

Specific Careers and Areas

Care and maintenance of fabrics in institutions

Design for fabric and apparel

Retailing and merchandising

Production and quality control in garment industry

Museumology and textile conservation

D. Resource Management

Specific Careers and Areas

Human Resource Management

Hospitality management

Designing of interior and exterior space

Event management

Consumer services

E. Communication and Extension

Specific Careers and Areas

Management of development programs

Development communication and journalism

Media management and advocacy

Media design and production

Corporate communication and public relations

Practical Time: 3 Hours 20 Marks I. Nutrition, Food Science and Technology 06 II. Human Development and Family Studies 02 III. Fabric and Apparel 02 IV. Resource Management 02 V. Extension and Communication 02 Projects 02 Record 02 Viva 02 Total 20

Specializations in HEFS

Nutrition, Food Science and Technology

Qualitative tests on food adulterations

Development and preparation of supplementary foods for nutrition programmes.

Planning messages for nutrition, health and life skills using different modes of communication for different focal groups.

Preservation of foods using traditional and /or contemporary methods.

Packaging and study of shelf life of the prepared products.

Human Development and Family Studies

Preparation and use of teaching aids, using indigenous and locally available material to communicate socially relevant messages for children adolescents and adults in the community.

Conducting mock sessions among peers in career guidance, nutrition counseling and personal counseling under supervision.

Fabric and Apparel

Preparation of articles using applied textile design techniques: tie and dye/batik/block printing.

Application of quality control techniques in garment industry:

a) Fabric inspection

b) Quality of seams and notions

c) Size labels

d) Packaging

Care and maintenance of fabric products:

a) Mending

b) Cleaning

c) Storage

Resource Management

Open and account in bank/ post office. Learn basic banking operations (Mock exercises in the lab with real bank forms)

Application of traditional/contemporary techniques of home decorations:

a) Floor and wall decorations

b) Flower arrangement

c) Other forms of local decorations

Extension and Communication

Analysis and discussion of print, radio, and electronic media with reference to: focus, presentation, technology and cost

Analysis and discussion of print, radio, and electronic media with reference to: focus, presentation, technology and cost Communicating with groups on any one of the following themes.

a) Social message-gender equality, AIDs, female feticide, child labour, rights abuse and other such themes)

b) Scientific fact/ discovery

c) Any significant incident/event

Projects

Anyone of the following may be undertaken and evaluated:

1. a) Analysis of traditional occupations prevalent in one’s own local area, their beginnings, present status and challenges faced.

b) Analysis of gender roles, entrepreneurial opportunities, and future careers and family participation.

2. Documentation of any public/mass campaign being implemented in own area, with reference to:

a) Purpose of campaign

b) Focal group

c) Modalities of implementation

d) Stakeholders involved

e) Media and methods used

3. Comment on the relevance of the campaign

4. Study of an integrated community-based programme being implemented in own area, with reference to:

a) Programme objectives

b) Focal group

c) Modalities of implementation

d) Stakeholders involved

5. Visit to the neighboring areas and interviews two adolescents and two adults regarding their perception of persons with special needs.

6. Profile any one person with special needs, child or adult: to find out their diet, clothing, activities, physical and psychological needs

7. Observe and document any event in your school/ home or neighbourhood. Evaluate the same with respect to:

a) Its relevance

b) Resource availability and mobilization

c) Planning and execution of the event

d) Financial Implications

e) Feedback from stakeholders