Thе Himachal Pradеsh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has rеcеntly unvеilеd thе class 12 curriculum for thе upcoming 2023-24 acadеmic yеar HP Board еxaminations. Thе syllabus plays a crucial rolе in guiding studеnts' еxam prеparation by outlining thе еssеntial concеpts and topics thеy nееd to covеr. Essеntially, it sеrvеs as a roadmap for studеnts as thеy gеt rеady for thе еxams. This articlе offеrs an еasily accеssiblе PDF of thе HPBOSE Human Ecology And Family Science curriculum for class 12 in thе 2023-24 acadеmic yеar, along with information about thе grading systеm and еxam structurе.
HPBOSE CLASS 12 Human Ecology And Family Science Marking Scheme
THEORY
One paper (Theory) Time : 3 Hours
60 Marks
UNIT
MARKS
I. Work, livelihood and career; Preparation, choices and selection
20
II. Career Opportunities
04
(A) Nutrition, Food Science and Technology
09
(B) Human Development and Family Studies
09
(C) Fabric and Apparel
09
(D) Resource and Management
09
Total
60
HPBOSE CLASS 12 Human Ecology And Family Science Exam Pattern
Section
Number of Questions
Marks per Question
Total Marks
Section-A
12
1
12
Section-B
7
2
14
Section-C
12
3
34
Total
31
60
This exam pattern is prepared as per the model question papers which are available on the HPBOSE Website.
HPBOSE CLASS 12 Human Ecology And Family Science Syllabus
UNIT I: Work, livelihood and career; Preparation, choices and selection
- Work, age and gender
- Occupational heritage of India
- Career options
- Entrepreneurship and self-employment
- Life skills for career building
UNIT II: Career Opportunities
Scope of Human Ecology and Family Science in higher education and careers Major concepts, relevance and skills in the following areas;
A. Nutrition, Food Science and Technology
Specific Careers and Areas
- Clinical nutrition and dietetics
- Public nutrition and health
- Catering and food services management
- Food processing and technology
- Food quality and food safety
B. Human Development and Family Studies
Specific Careers and Areas
- Early childhood care and education
- Guidance and counseling
- Special education and support services
- Support services for children in difficult circumstances
- Management of institutions and programs for children, youth and elderly
C. Fabric and Apparel
Specific Careers and Areas
- Care and maintenance of fabrics in institutions
- Design for fabric and apparel
- Retailing and merchandising
- Production and quality control in garment industry
- Museumology and textile conservation
D. Resource Management
Specific Careers and Areas
- Human Resource Management
- Hospitality management
- Designing of interior and exterior space
- Event management
- Consumer services
E. Communication and Extension
Specific Careers and Areas
- Management of development programs
- Development communication and journalism
- Media management and advocacy
- Media design and production
- Corporate communication and public relations
Practical
Time: 3 Hours
20 Marks
I. Nutrition, Food Science and Technology
06
II. Human Development and Family Studies
02
III. Fabric and Apparel
02
IV. Resource Management
02
V. Extension and Communication
02
Projects
02
Record
02
Viva
02
Total
20
Specializations in HEFS
Nutrition, Food Science and Technology
- Qualitative tests on food adulterations
- Development and preparation of supplementary foods for nutrition programmes.
- Planning messages for nutrition, health and life skills using different modes of communication for different focal groups.
- Preservation of foods using traditional and /or contemporary methods.
- Packaging and study of shelf life of the prepared products.
Human Development and Family Studies
- Preparation and use of teaching aids, using indigenous and locally available material to communicate socially relevant messages for children adolescents and adults in the community.
- Conducting mock sessions among peers in career guidance, nutrition counseling and personal counseling under supervision.
Fabric and Apparel
- Preparation of articles using applied textile design techniques: tie and dye/batik/block printing.
- Application of quality control techniques in garment industry:
- a) Fabric inspection
b) Quality of seams and notions
c) Size labels
d) Packaging
Care and maintenance of fabric products:
a) Mending
b) Cleaning
c) Storage
Resource Management
- Open and account in bank/ post office. Learn basic banking operations (Mock exercises in the lab with real bank forms)
- Application of traditional/contemporary techniques of home decorations:
a) Floor and wall decorations
b) Flower arrangement
c) Other forms of local decorations
Extension and Communication
- Analysis and discussion of print, radio, and electronic media with reference to: focus, presentation, technology and cost
- Communicating with groups on any one of the following themes.
- a) Social message-gender equality, AIDs, female feticide, child labour, rights abuse and other such themes)
- b) Scientific fact/ discovery
- c) Any significant incident/event
Projects
Anyone of the following may be undertaken and evaluated:
1. a) Analysis of traditional occupations prevalent in one’s own local area, their beginnings, present status and challenges faced.
b) Analysis of gender roles, entrepreneurial opportunities, and future careers and family participation.
2. Documentation of any public/mass campaign being implemented in own area, with reference to:
a) Purpose of campaign
b) Focal group
c) Modalities of implementation
d) Stakeholders involved
e) Media and methods used
3. Comment on the relevance of the campaign
4. Study of an integrated community-based programme being implemented in own area, with reference to:
a) Programme objectives
b) Focal group
c) Modalities of implementation
d) Stakeholders involved
5. Visit to the neighboring areas and interviews two adolescents and two adults regarding their perception of persons with special needs.
6. Profile any one person with special needs, child or adult: to find out their diet, clothing, activities, physical and psychological needs
7. Observe and document any event in your school/ home or neighbourhood. Evaluate the same with respect to:
a) Its relevance
b) Resource availability and mobilization
c) Planning and execution of the event
d) Financial Implications
e) Feedback from stakeholders
HPBOSE Class 12 Human Ecology And Family Science Syllabus 2023-2024 - Download PDF