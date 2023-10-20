Himachal Pradesh (HP) Board 12th Psychology Syllabus: This article provides detailed and downloadable PDF for the HPBOSE Class 12 Psychology Syllabus with marking scheme and exam pattern.

Thе Himachal Pradеsh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has rеcеntly rеvеalеd thе class 12 syllabus for thе upcoming acadеmic yеar 2023-24 HP Board еxams. This syllabus is vital for guiding studеnts in prеparing for thеir еxams as it outlinеs thе еssеntial concеpts and topics thеy nееd to covеr. Essеntially, it functions as a roadmap for studеnts as thеy prеparе for thеir еxams. This articlе providеs an еasily accеssiblе PDF of thе HPBOSE Psychology curriculum for class 12 in thе 2023-24 acadеmic yеar, along with dеtails about thе grading systеm and еxam format.

HPBOSE CLASS 12 Psychology Marking Scheme

Psychology and self & Psychology and Society I. Variations in Psychological Attributes 07 II. Self and Personality 08 III. Meeting Life Challenges 06 IV. Psychological Disorders 07 V. Therapeutic Approaches 06 VI. Attitude and Social Cognition 07 VII. Social Influence and Group Processes 06 VIII. Psychology and Life 07 IX. Developing Psychological Skills 06 Practicals (Psychological testing, Case Profile etc.) 20

HPBOSE CLASS 12 Psychology Exam Pattern

Exam Pattern Details Exam Conducted by Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, Dharamshala Subject Psychology (Full Syllabus) Class 10+2 Duration 3 hours Maximum Marks (MM) 60 Language It appears to be in Hindi Total Questions 23 Section - I (12 Marks) Multiple Choice Questions (12x1=12) Section - II (18 Marks) Short Answer Questions (9 out of 13, each 2 marks) Section - III (30 Marks) Long Answer Questions (6 out of 10, each 5 marks)

Note: This analysis of the exam pattern is based on the model test papers available on the HPBOSE Website.

HPBOSE CLASS 12 Psychology Syllabus

PSYCHOLOGY AND SELF & PSYCHOLOGY AND SOCIETY

UNIT I : VARIATIONS IN PSYCHOLOGICAL ATTRIBUTES

The unit aim at studying how people differ with respect to their various psychological attributes.

Individual differences in human functioning, Assessment psychological attributes; Intelligence: Individual difference in intelligence: Theories of Intelligence: Culture and Intelligence, Emotional intelligence: Special abilities: Aptitude-nature and measurement; Creativity;

UNIT II : SELF AND PERSONALITY

The unit focuses on the study of self and personality in the context of different approaches in an effort to appraise the person. The assessment of personality will also be discussed.

Concepts of self, concept, self-esteem, self-efficacy, and self-regulation; culture and self ; Personality concept; Major approaches type and Trait, Psychodynamic, Humanistic, Behavioural, Cultural; Assessment of personality: Self-report measures, behavioural analysis, and projective measures.

UNIT III : MEETING LIFE CHALLENGES

This unit deals with the nature of stress and how responses to stress depend on an individual's appraisal of stressors. Strategies to cope with stress will also be dealt with.

UNIT IV : PSYCHOLOGICAL DISORDERS

This unit discusses the concepts of normality and abnormality and the major psychological disorders.

Concepts of abnormality and Psychological disorder, Factors, underlying abnormal behaviour, Classification of disorder, Major psychological disorders- Anxiety, Somato-form Dissociative, Mood, Schizophrenic, Developmental and Behavioural Substance Related.

UNIT V : THERAPUTIC APPROCHES

The unit discusses the goals, techniques and effectiveness of different approaches to treat psychological disorders. Nature and process of therapy; Therapeutic relationship; Types of therapies: Psycho- dynamic, Humanistic, Cognitive, Behaviour and Bio-medical; Alternative therapies - Yoga, Meditation; Rehabilitation of mentally ill.

UNIT VI : ATTITUDE AND SOCIAL CONGNITION

This unit focuses on formation and change of attitudes, cultural influences on attribution tendencies and conditions influencing pro-social behaviour. Explaining social behaviour: Impression formation and explaining behaviour of others through attributions; Social cognition; Schemas and stereotypes; Nature and components of attitudes; Attitude formation and change; Behaviour in the presence of others; Pro-social Behaviour; Prejudice and discrimination; Strategies for handling prejudice.

UNIT VII : SOCIAL INFLUENCE AND GROUP PROCESSES

The unit deals with concept of group, its functions and the dynamics of social influence on conformity, obedience and compilance. Different conflict resolution strategies will also be discussed. Conformity, Obedience, and Compliance; Groups : Nature, formation and Types; Influence of group on individual behavior, Inter-Group Conflicts; Conflict resolution strategies.

UNIT VIII : PSYCHOLOGY AND LIFE

The unit focuses on the application of psychological understanding to some important social issues. Human-environment relationship; Environmental effects on human behaviour: Noise, pollution, crowding, natural disasters, Psychology and social concerns: Aggression, Violence and Peace, Discrimination and Poverty, health, impact of television on behaviour Promoting pro- environmental behaviour.

UNIT IX : DEVELOPING PSYCHOLOGICAL SKILLS

The unit deals with some effective Psychological and interpersonal skills for facilitating personal-social development. Effective pscyhological skills: Observational skills, Interviewing skills, Testing skills Counselling skills, Communication skills.

PRACTICALS PSYCHOLOGICAL TESTING (PROFILE)

The students shall be required to prepare one case profile and conduct five practicals related to the topics covered in the course. The case profile will include development history of the subject, using both qualitative (observation, interview, rating scale etc.) and quantitative (Psychological testing ) approaches. Practicals would involve using standardised psychological assessment devices in different domains (intelligence, personality, aptitude, adjustment, attitude, self-concept, and anxiety).