Himachal Pradesh (HP) Board 12th Sociology Syllabus: This article provides detailed and downloadable PDF for the HPBOSE Class 12 Sociology Syllabus with marking scheme and exam pattern.

Thе Himachal Pradеsh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has rеcеntly rеvеalеd thе class 12 syllabus for thе upcoming acadеmic yеar 2023-24 HP Board еxams. This syllabus is vital for guiding studеnts in prеparing for thеir еxams as it outlinеs thе еssеntial concеpts and topics thеy nееd to covеr. Essеntially, it functions as a roadmap for studеnts as thеy prеparе for thеir еxams. This articlе providеs an еasily accеssiblе PDF of thе HPBOSE Sociology curriculum for class 12 in thе 2023-24 acadеmic yеar, along with dеtails about thе grading systеm and еxam format.

HPBOSE CLASS 12 Sociology Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme

One Paper 3 Hours Marks : 80 UNIT-WISE WEIGHTAGE UNITS MARKS INDIAN SOCIETY 38 MARKS I. Structure of Indian Society 11 II. Social Institution: Continuity & Change 09 III. Social Inequality & Exclusion 10 IV. The Challenges of unity in Diversity 08 CHANGE AND DEVELOPMENT IN INDIA 42 MARKS V. Process of social Change in India 11 VI. Social Change and the Polity 08 VII. Social Change & the Economy 09 VIII. New Areas of Social Change 07 IX. Social Movements 07

HPBOSE CLASS 12 Sociology Syllabus

INDIAN SOCIETY

UNIT I: STRUCTURE OF INDIAN SOCIETY

Introduction Indian Society: Colonialism, Nationalism, class and community

Demographic Structure

Rural-Urban linkages and Divisions

UNIT II. SOCIAL INSTITUTIONS: CONTINUITY & CHANGE

Family and Kinship

The Cast System

Tribal Society

The Market as a social Institution

UNIT III. SOCIAL INEQUALITY & EXCLUSION

CastePrejudice, Scheduled Castes and other Backward Classes

Marginalization of Tribal Communities

The Struggle for Women’s Equality

The Protection of Religious Minorities

Caring for the Differently Able

UNIT IV: THE CHALLENGES OF UNITY IN DIVERSITY

Problems of Communalism, Regionalism, Casteism & Patriarchy

Role of the state in a plural and Unequal Society

What we share

CHANGE AND DEVELOPMENT IN INDIA

UNIT V: PROCESS OF SOCIAL CHANGE IN INDIA

Process of Structural change:

Colonialism, Industrialization, Urbanization

Process of Cultural Change:

Modernization, Westernization, Sanskritisation, Secularization.

Social Reform Movements & Laws

UNIT VI: SOCIAL CHANGE AND THE POLITY

The constitution as an instrument of Social Change

Parties, Pressure Groups and Democratic Politics

Panchayati Raj and the Challenges of social Transformation

UNIT VII: SOCIAL CHANGE & THE ECONOMY

Land Reforms, the Green Revolution and agrarian society

From Planned Industrialization to liberalization

Change in the Class Structure

UNIT VIII: NEW AREAS OF SOCIAL CHANGE

Media and Social Change

Globalization and Social Change

UNIT IX: SOCIAL MOVEMENTS

Class-Based Movement : Workers,

Caste-Based Movements: Dalit Movement, Backward Castest, Trends in Upper caste

Women’s Movement in Independent

Tribal

Environmental