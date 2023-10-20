Explainer

HPBOSE Class 12 Sociology Syllabus 2023-2024: HP Board Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Himachal Pradesh (HP) Board 12th Sociology Syllabus: This article provides detailed and downloadable PDF for the HPBOSE Class 12 Sociology Syllabus with marking scheme and exam pattern. 

Thе Himachal Pradеsh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has rеcеntly rеvеalеd thе class 12 syllabus for thе upcoming acadеmic yеar 2023-24 HP Board еxams. This syllabus is vital for guiding studеnts in prеparing for thеir еxams as it outlinеs thе еssеntial concеpts and topics thеy nееd to covеr. Essеntially, it functions as a roadmap for studеnts as thеy prеparе for thеir еxams. This articlе providеs an еasily accеssiblе PDF of thе HPBOSE Sociology curriculum for class 12 in thе 2023-24 acadеmic yеar, along with dеtails about thе grading systеm and еxam format. 

HPBOSE CLASS 12 Sociology Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme 

One Paper

3 Hours

Marks : 80

UNIT-WISE WEIGHTAGE

UNITS

MARKS

INDIAN SOCIETY

38 MARKS

I. Structure of Indian Society

11

II. Social Institution: Continuity & Change

09

III. Social Inequality & Exclusion

10

IV. The Challenges of unity in Diversity

08

CHANGE AND DEVELOPMENT IN INDIA 42 MARKS

V. Process of social Change in India

11

VI. Social Change and the Polity

08

VII. Social Change & the Economy

09

VIII. New Areas of Social Change

07

IX. Social Movements

07

HPBOSE CLASS 12 Sociology Syllabus

INDIAN SOCIETY

UNIT I: STRUCTURE OF INDIAN SOCIETY 

  • Introduction Indian Society: Colonialism, Nationalism, class and community

  • Demographic Structure

  • Rural-Urban linkages and Divisions

UNIT II. SOCIAL INSTITUTIONS: CONTINUITY & CHANGE

  • Family and Kinship

  • The Cast System

  • Tribal Society

  • The Market as a social Institution

UNIT III. SOCIAL INEQUALITY & EXCLUSION

  • CastePrejudice, Scheduled Castes and other Backward Classes

  • Marginalization of Tribal Communities

  • The Struggle for Women’s Equality

  • The Protection of Religious Minorities

  • Caring for the Differently Able

UNIT IV: THE CHALLENGES OF UNITY IN DIVERSITY

  • Problems of Communalism, Regionalism, Casteism & Patriarchy

  • Role of the state in a plural and Unequal Society

  • What we share 

CHANGE AND DEVELOPMENT IN INDIA

UNIT V: PROCESS OF SOCIAL CHANGE IN INDIA

  • Process of Structural change:

  • Colonialism, Industrialization, Urbanization

  • Process of Cultural Change:

Modernization, Westernization, Sanskritisation, Secularization.

  • Social Reform Movements & Laws

UNIT VI: SOCIAL CHANGE AND THE POLITY

  • The constitution as an instrument of Social Change

  • Parties, Pressure Groups and Democratic Politics

  • Panchayati Raj and the Challenges of social Transformation

UNIT VII: SOCIAL CHANGE & THE ECONOMY 

  • Land Reforms, the Green Revolution and agrarian society

  • From Planned Industrialization to liberalization

  • Change in the Class Structure

UNIT VIII: NEW AREAS OF SOCIAL CHANGE

  • Media and Social Change

  • Globalization and Social Change

UNIT IX: SOCIAL MOVEMENTS 

  • Class-Based Movement : Workers, 

  • Caste-Based Movements: Dalit Movement, Backward Castest, Trends in Upper caste 

  • Women’s Movement in Independent 

  • Tribal

  • Environmental

HPBOSE Class 12 Sociology Syllabus 2023-2024 - Download PDF 

 

