Thе Himachal Pradеsh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has rеcеntly rеvеalеd thе class 12 syllabus for thе upcoming acadеmic yеar 2023-24 HP Board еxams. This syllabus is vital for guiding studеnts in prеparing for thеir еxams as it outlinеs thе еssеntial concеpts and topics thеy nееd to covеr. Essеntially, it functions as a roadmap for studеnts as thеy prеparе for thеir еxams. This articlе providеs an еasily accеssiblе PDF of thе HPBOSE Sociology curriculum for class 12 in thе 2023-24 acadеmic yеar, along with dеtails about thе grading systеm and еxam format.
HPBOSE CLASS 12 Sociology Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme
|
One Paper
|
3 Hours
|
Marks : 80
|
UNIT-WISE WEIGHTAGE
|
UNITS
|
MARKS
|
INDIAN SOCIETY
|
38 MARKS
|
I. Structure of Indian Society
|
11
|
II. Social Institution: Continuity & Change
|
09
|
III. Social Inequality & Exclusion
|
10
|
IV. The Challenges of unity in Diversity
|
08
|
CHANGE AND DEVELOPMENT IN INDIA 42 MARKS
|
V. Process of social Change in India
|
11
|
VI. Social Change and the Polity
|
08
|
VII. Social Change & the Economy
|
09
|
VIII. New Areas of Social Change
|
07
|
IX. Social Movements
|
07
HPBOSE CLASS 12 Sociology Syllabus
INDIAN SOCIETY
UNIT I: STRUCTURE OF INDIAN SOCIETY
-
Introduction Indian Society: Colonialism, Nationalism, class and community
-
Demographic Structure
-
Rural-Urban linkages and Divisions
UNIT II. SOCIAL INSTITUTIONS: CONTINUITY & CHANGE
-
Family and Kinship
-
The Cast System
-
Tribal Society
-
The Market as a social Institution
UNIT III. SOCIAL INEQUALITY & EXCLUSION
-
CastePrejudice, Scheduled Castes and other Backward Classes
-
Marginalization of Tribal Communities
-
The Struggle for Women’s Equality
-
The Protection of Religious Minorities
-
Caring for the Differently Able
UNIT IV: THE CHALLENGES OF UNITY IN DIVERSITY
-
Problems of Communalism, Regionalism, Casteism & Patriarchy
-
Role of the state in a plural and Unequal Society
-
What we share
CHANGE AND DEVELOPMENT IN INDIA
UNIT V: PROCESS OF SOCIAL CHANGE IN INDIA
-
Process of Structural change:
-
Colonialism, Industrialization, Urbanization
-
Process of Cultural Change:
Modernization, Westernization, Sanskritisation, Secularization.
-
Social Reform Movements & Laws
UNIT VI: SOCIAL CHANGE AND THE POLITY
-
The constitution as an instrument of Social Change
-
Parties, Pressure Groups and Democratic Politics
-
Panchayati Raj and the Challenges of social Transformation
UNIT VII: SOCIAL CHANGE & THE ECONOMY
-
Land Reforms, the Green Revolution and agrarian society
-
From Planned Industrialization to liberalization
-
Change in the Class Structure
UNIT VIII: NEW AREAS OF SOCIAL CHANGE
-
Media and Social Change
-
Globalization and Social Change
UNIT IX: SOCIAL MOVEMENTS
-
Class-Based Movement : Workers,
-
Caste-Based Movements: Dalit Movement, Backward Castest, Trends in Upper caste
-
Women’s Movement in Independent
-
Tribal
-
Environmental
