HP GDS Result 2020-21 Declared @appost.in, Download Post Office Gramin Dak Sevak Cycle 3 Merit List

HP GDS Recruitment 2020-21: Himachal Pradesh (HP), Postal Circle has released the result for the post of Gramin Dak Sevek (GDS) on its official website. Candidates can download HP Post Office GDS Result from the official website of India Post - appost.in.

HP GDS Result Link is given below. A merit list of shortlisted candidates has been prepared by the India Post Office for HP Region. The candidates can download HP Postal Circle GDS Result, directly, through the link:

HP GDS Result Download Link

A total of 632 candidates are shortlisted under various divisions of HP such as Una, Solan, Shimla, Rampur Bushahr, Mandi, Hamirpur, Dharamsala, Dehra Gopipur and Chamba for various GDS Posts such as Branch Post Master (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM) and Dav Sevak. The result of 2 categories (OBC and UR) has been withheld as per competent authority orders

As per HP GDS Result PDF - “The Selection is based on the merit of the candidates with reference to the post applied. The selection is subject to verification of original certificates and acceptance by the Recruiting Authority only”.

How and Where to Download HP GDS Result 2020 ?

Go to the official website of India Post i.e.appost.in. Click on the link that reads, ‘Himachal Pradesh (Cycle III - 634 Posts)’, given under the “Results Released” section of the homepage at the left corner. HP Gramin Dak Sevak Result PDF will be downloaded in your system Open HP Post Office GDS Result PDF File Check the details of the selected candidates

Himachal Pradesh (HP) Postal Circle had the online application for 634 Gramin Dak Sevek (GDS) Posts from 07 October to 06 November 2020.