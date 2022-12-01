HP High Court Admit Card 2022 (Out): Download Clerk and Process Associate @hphighcourt.nic.in

HP High Court Admit Card 2022: Himachal Pradesh High Court (HP High Court) released the admit card for the exam scheduled to be held on 18 December 2022 for the post of Clerk-District Judiciary and Process Server-District Judiciary. The court has also published the list of the candidates provisionally allowed to appear in the exam. Candidates whose name is on the list can download HP High Court Admit Card from the website of the court i.e. hphighcourt.nic.in.

HP High Court Clerk Admit Card Download Link

A total of 45387 candidates are shortlisted for Clerk Posts and 25605 candidates are shortlisted for Process Server Posts. Candidates can check the list of shortlisted candidates below:

HP High Court Clerk Shortlisted Candidates List

HP High Court Process Server Shortlisted Candidates List

The candidate should paste a passport-size latest self-attested photograph in the space provided on the admit card. They should also carry an Identity proof/ID card (i.e. Aadhaar Card, Driving License, Voter ID or ID of any recognized organization etc.) with them. No candidate will be allowed to appear in the examination without Hall Ticket/Admit Card and the latest passport-size self-attested photograph duly pasted on it.

HP High Court Clerk Exam will be conducted from 10 AM to 12 PM and consists of 100 objective type (multiple choice) questions while HP High Court Process Server will be held from from 2 PM to 3 PM and consists 50 MCQs.

How to Download HP High Court Admit Card 2022 ?