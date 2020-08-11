HP TET 2020 Exam Date released @hpbose.org: Exams begin from 25 August; Check Revised Schedule

HP TET 2020 Date: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has announced the new exam dates of the HPTET June 2020 exams on its official website hpbose.org. As per the official notice regarding the revised exam schedule of the HP TET exam, the JBT and Shastri TET exam will be held on 25th August and the exams will conclude on 28th August. The HPBOSE will now release new admit cards for candidates. The HP TET Admit Card 2020 will be released 4 to 5 days prior to the exams. Here we have shared the full exam schedule of the Himachal Pradesh Teacher's Eligibility Test (HP TET) below along with the official notification. Go through the details below and start your revisions for the examination accordingly.

The HP TET exam will be held in written mode amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The candidates will be required to follow strict rules and instructions at the exam centres on the day of examination inclyding social distancing norms, wearing of masks, use of hand sanitizers and others to avoid the spread of Coronavirus. The rules will be mentioned on the HPTET admit card as well.

Let's now have a look at the new and revised exam dates and schedule of the HO TET 2020 exam:

HP TET 2020 Exam Date & Schedule

Paper Exam Date Time JBT TET 25 August 2020 10:00 am - 12:30 pm Shastri TET 25 August 2020 2:00 pm - 4: 30 pm TGT (Non-Medical) TET 26 August 2020 10:00 am - 12:30 pm Language Teacher TET 26 August 2020 2:00 pm - 4: 30 pm TGT (Arts) TET 27 August 2020 10:00 am - 12:30 pm TGT (Medical) TET 27 August 2020 2:00 pm - 4: 30 pm Punjabi TET 28 August 2020 10:00 am - 12:30 pm Urdu TET 28 August 2020 2:00 pm - 4: 30 pm

HP TET 2020 Admit Card

Based on the HPTET Exam Schedule, it is highly expected that the HP TET Admit Card will be released on 20th August 2020. Candidates can download the admission letter by visiting the official website and entering their login details. The admit card will contains exam details along with the exam day instructions that candidates need to follow at the examination centres.