HPBOSE 12th Date Sheet 2020- HP Board 12th Time Table 2020

The HPBOSE has published the HP Board 12th Date Sheet 2020 on the official website for the upcoming HPBOSE 12th Examination 2020. The students can note down or save the HPBOSE 12th Time Table 2020 from this page.

Feb 19, 2020 12:31 IST
The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, commonly known as HPBOSE, has published the HP Board 12th Date Sheet 2020 on the official website for the upcoming HPBOSE 12th Examination 2020. The students can note down or save the HPBOSE 12th Time Table 2020 from this page. The HPBOSE 12th Date Sheet 2020 published here is the same as published by the authorities on the official website. The HPBOSE officially publishes the Himachal Pradesh Board 12th Date Sheet 2020 on the official website that is hpbose.org. 

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, HPBOSE, publish the HP Board 12th Date Sheet 2020 on its official website. The students appearing for the HP Board 12th Examination 2020 can check the HPBOSE 12th Date Sheet 2020 below: 

Dates

Subjects

4th March 2020

English

5th March 2020

Urdu

6th March 2020

Sociology

7th March 2020

Biology 

Accountancy

9th March 2020

Political Science

11th March 2020

Chemistry 

 Hindi

13th March 2020

Psychology

Music (Hindustani Vocal/Hindustani Instrumental Melodic)

Hindustani Instrumental Percussion

14th March 2020

Economics

16th March 2020

Business Studies 

History 

Physics

17th March 2020

Human Ecology & Family Science (H.Sc)

18th March 2020

Sanskrit

19th March 2020

Public Administration

20th March 2020

Mathematics

21st March 2020

Physical Education

23rd March 2020

Computer Science

24th March 2020

Automobiles (NSQF) 

Security (NSQF) 

Retail (NSQF) 

Healthcare (NSQF)

Information Technology Enabled Services (NSQF)

Agriculture (NSQF) 

Travel & Tourism (NSQF) 

Telecom (NSQF)

Physical Education (Vocational) 

Banking, Finance Services and Insurance 

Media and Entertainment

25th March 2020

Geography

26th March 2020

Financial Literacy

27th March 2020

Dance (Kathak/ Bharatnatyam)

Fine Arts: Painting, Graphic, Sculpture and Applied Arts

 

The above-mentioned HPBOSE 12th Date Sheet 2020 is officially published by the authorities on the official website of the HP Board that is hpbose.org. The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, HPBOSE is the official body responsible for publishing the HPBOSE 12th Date Sheet 2020. 

