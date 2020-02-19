HPBOSE 12th Date Sheet 2020- HP Board 12th Time Table 2020

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, commonly known as HPBOSE, has published the HP Board 12th Date Sheet 2020 on the official website for the upcoming HPBOSE 12th Examination 2020. The students can note down or save the HPBOSE 12th Time Table 2020 from this page. The HPBOSE 12th Date Sheet 2020 published here is the same as published by the authorities on the official website. The HPBOSE officially publishes the Himachal Pradesh Board 12th Date Sheet 2020 on the official website that is hpbose.org.

HPBOSE 12th Time Table 2020

Dates Subjects 4th March 2020 English 5th March 2020 Urdu 6th March 2020 Sociology 7th March 2020 Biology Accountancy 9th March 2020 Political Science 11th March 2020 Chemistry Hindi 13th March 2020 Psychology Music (Hindustani Vocal/Hindustani Instrumental Melodic) Hindustani Instrumental Percussion 14th March 2020 Economics 16th March 2020 Business Studies History Physics 17th March 2020 Human Ecology & Family Science (H.Sc) 18th March 2020 Sanskrit 19th March 2020 Public Administration 20th March 2020 Mathematics 21st March 2020 Physical Education 23rd March 2020 Computer Science 24th March 2020 Automobiles (NSQF) Security (NSQF) Retail (NSQF) Healthcare (NSQF) Information Technology Enabled Services (NSQF) Agriculture (NSQF) Travel & Tourism (NSQF) Telecom (NSQF) Physical Education (Vocational) Banking, Finance Services and Insurance Media and Entertainment 25th March 2020 Geography 26th March 2020 Financial Literacy 27th March 2020 Dance (Kathak/ Bharatnatyam) Fine Arts: Painting, Graphic, Sculpture and Applied Arts

