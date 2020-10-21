HPCL Admit Card 2020 for Technician Posts to Release Today @hindustanpetroleum.com, Check Updates Here

HPCL Admit Card 2020: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) will release the admit card of Computer Based Test (CBT) for the post of Technician (Maintenance Technician - Electrical, Maintenance Technician-Instrumentation, Maintenance, Technician Mechanical, Lab Analyst, Junior Fire & Safety Inspector, Operations Technician and Boiler Technician) today i.e. 21 October 2020 at 7 PM. Candidates can download HPCL Technician Admit Card 2020 from the official website - hindustanpetroleum.com, once released.
HPCL Technician Exam for Maintenance Technician ,Technician Mechanical, Lab Analyst and Junior Fire & Safety Inspectoris scheduled to be held on 01 November 2020 (Sunday) while for Operations Technician and Boiler Technician on 31 October 2020.
HPCL Exam Pattern:
The exam will be conducted through online mode. There will be objective type questions on General Aptitude (50 Marks) and Technical / Professional Knowledge (50 Marks). Duration of the examination will be 2 Hours. Total number of questions in the examinations are 100.
The candidates can check the syllabus through the link below:
Syllabus for Technical/ Professional Knowledge-Maintenance Technician-Electrical
Syllabus for General Aptitude Test for all Positions
Syllabus for Technical/ Professional Knowledge-Maintenance Technician-Instrumentation
Syllabus for Technical/ Professional Knowledge-Maintenance Technician-Mechanical
Syllabus for Technical/ Professional Knowledge-Lab Analyst
Syllabus for Technical/ Professional Knowledge-Jr F&S Inspector
Syllabus for Technical/ Professional Knowledge-Operations Technician
Syllabus for Technical/ Professional Knowledge-Boiler Technician
How to Download HPCL Admit Card 2020 ?
- Go to official website - hindustanpetroleum.com
- Click on ‘Careers’ Tab given on the homepage
- A new window will open where you need to click on ‘View Available Positions’
- Now go to ‘Visakh Refinery Non Management’ or 'Visakh Refinery'
- Click on “Click here to download Admit Card”
- Enter your ‘Application No.’, Email and Date of Birth
- Click on ‘Submit’ Button
The recruitment is being done to fill 72 vacant post of Operations Technician and Boiler Technician and 36 for Maintenance Technician, Electrical, Maintenance Technician-Instrumentation, Maintenance, Technician Mechanical, Lab Analyst and Junior Fire & Safety Inspector.