HPCL Admit Card 2020 for Technician Posts to Release Today @hindustanpetroleum.com, Check Updates Here

HPCL Admit Card 2020: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) will release the admit card of Computer Based Test (CBT) for the post of Technician (Maintenance Technician - Electrical, Maintenance Technician-Instrumentation, Maintenance, Technician Mechanical, Lab Analyst, Junior Fire & Safety Inspector, Operations Technician and Boiler Technician) today i.e. 21 October 2020 at 7 PM. Candidates can download HPCL Technician Admit Card 2020 from the official website - hindustanpetroleum.com, once released.

HPCL Technician Exam for Maintenance Technician ,Technician Mechanical, Lab Analyst and Junior Fire & Safety Inspectoris scheduled to be held on 01 November 2020 (Sunday) while for Operations Technician and Boiler Technician on 31 October 2020.

HPCL Exam Pattern:

The exam will be conducted through online mode. There will be objective type questions on General Aptitude (50 Marks) and Technical / Professional Knowledge (50 Marks). Duration of the examination will be 2 Hours. Total number of questions in the examinations are 100.

The candidates can check the syllabus through the link below:

Syllabus for Technical/ Professional Knowledge-Maintenance Technician-Electrical

Syllabus for General Aptitude Test for all Positions

Syllabus for Technical/ Professional Knowledge-Maintenance Technician-Instrumentation

Syllabus for Technical/ Professional Knowledge-Maintenance Technician-Mechanical

Syllabus for Technical/ Professional Knowledge-Lab Analyst

Syllabus for Technical/ Professional Knowledge-Jr F&S Inspector

Syllabus for Technical/ Professional Knowledge-Operations Technician

Syllabus for Technical/ Professional Knowledge-Boiler Technician

How to Download HPCL Admit Card 2020 ?

Go to official website - hindustanpetroleum.com Click on ‘Careers’ Tab given on the homepage A new window will open where you need to click on ‘View Available Positions’ Now go to ‘Visakh Refinery Non Management’ or 'Visakh Refinery' Click on “Click here to download Admit Card” Enter your ‘Application No.’, Email and Date of Birth Click on ‘Submit’ Button

The recruitment is being done to fill 72 vacant post of Operations Technician and Boiler Technician and 36 for Maintenance Technician, Electrical, Maintenance Technician-Instrumentation, Maintenance, Technician Mechanical, Lab Analyst and Junior Fire & Safety Inspector.