HPCL Recruitment 2021 for Graduate Apprentice Trainee (Engineer) Across India

HPCL Recruitment 2021 Notification: HPCL is hiring Graduate Apprentice Trainee (Engineering) through National Apprentice Training Scheme (NATS) and Board of Apprenticeship Training (BOAT). Vacancies are available for Civil/ Mechanical/ Electrical/ Electrical & Electronica/ Electronics & Telecommunication/ Instrumentation / Computer Science/IT engineers. Candidates can apply for HPCL GAT Recruitment 2021 from 22 November 2021 on portal.mhrdnats.gov.in and the last date for submitting application is 06 December 2021.

HPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021

Important Dates

Last Date for Submission of Application - 06 December 2021

HPCL Apprentice Vacancy Details

Graduate Apprentices Engineering (only)

Civil

Mechanical

Electrical

Electrical & Electronics

Electronics & Telecommunication

Instrumentation

Computer Science (IT)

HPCL Apprentice Salary:

Rs. 25000

Eligibility Criteria for HPCL Apprentice Posts

Educational Qualification:

Engineering in Civil/ Mechanical Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics/ Electronics & Telecommunication/ Instrumentation/ Computer Science/lT with 60% aggregate marks of all semesters/ years for Gen/OBC.NC and and 50% for SC/ST/PwBD(VH/HH/OH) Candidates.

HPCL Apprentice Age Limit:

18 to 25 years

Selection Process for HPCL Apprentice Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of interview.

How to Apply for HPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 ?