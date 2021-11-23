HPCL Recruitment 2021 for Graduate Apprentice Trainee (Engineer) Across India

HPCL Recruitment 2021 Notification: HPCL is hiring Graduate Apprentice Trainee (Engineering) through National Apprentice Training Scheme (NATS) and Board of Apprenticeship Training (BOAT). Vacancies are available for Civil/ Mechanical/ Electrical/ Electrical & Electronica/ Electronics & Telecommunication/ Instrumentation / Computer Science/IT engineers. Candidates can apply for HPCL GAT Recruitment 2021 from 22 November 2021 on portal.mhrdnats.gov.in and the last date for submitting application is 06 December 2021.
HPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021
Important Dates
Last Date for Submission of Application - 06 December 2021
HPCL Apprentice Vacancy Details
Graduate Apprentices Engineering (only)
- Civil
- Mechanical
- Electrical
- Electrical & Electronics
- Electronics & Telecommunication
- Instrumentation
- Computer Science (IT)
HPCL Apprentice Salary:
Rs. 25000
Eligibility Criteria for HPCL Apprentice Posts
Educational Qualification:
Engineering in Civil/ Mechanical Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics/ Electronics & Telecommunication/ Instrumentation/ Computer Science/lT with 60% aggregate marks of all semesters/ years for Gen/OBC.NC and and 50% for SC/ST/PwBD(VH/HH/OH) Candidates.
HPCL Apprentice Age Limit:
18 to 25 years
Selection Process for HPCL Apprentice Posts
The selection will be done on the basis of interview.
How to Apply for HPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 ?
- Once candidates have enrolled themselves on NATS Portal, candidates to log onto NATS Portal using their USER ID/Email ID and password
- Once logged in, on the home page, candidates have to click on "ESTABLISHMENT REQUESTS' and select option 'Find Establishment' from drop down menu.
- Once candidates click on "Find Establishment', the page appears with two "search Criterions", i.e. Options to search by 1) Preferences and 2) Establishment Name.
- Among the search criterion options select Establishment Name, candidates need to type Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited and click on option 'Search".
- Once candidates click on search, apprentice vacancies at Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited appears. Candidates need to Click on establishment name "Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited' and select "Apply' button.
- Once candidates click on 'Apply' button a message appears as given below "Successfully applied for the training position".
- Before applying candidates must ensure that all their profile details (Caste, Educational Background, Personal credentials etc.) along with aggregate percentage (refer calculation of percentage in eligibility requirements) are appearing correctly in their application