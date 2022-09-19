HPPSC Admit Card 2022 (Soon) at hppsc.hp.gov.in, Download Manager/Computer Programmer CBT Schedule Here

Himachal Pradesh PSC has released short notice regarding the CBT schedule/admit card update for the post of Computer Programmer and Manager -hppsc.hp.gov.in. Download PDF here.

HPPSC Admit Card/CBT Schedule 2022 Update: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released short notice regarding the Computer Based Test (CBT) schedule/admit card update for the post of Computer Programmer and Manager (Marketing). Commission will be conducting the Computer Based Test (CBT) for the above post on 11/12 October 2022.

As per the short notice released, the computer based test for the post of Computer Programmer, (Class-II) (on contract basis) in Himachal Pradesh State Co-operative Milk Producers’ Federation Limited will be held on 11 October 2022. The CBT for the post of Manager (Marketing) (Class-I) (on contract basis) in Himachal Pradesh State Co-operative Milk Producers’ Federation Limited will be held on 12 October 2022.

