HPPSC ADO Admit Card 2022 (Out) for Agriculture Development Officer Post@hppsc.hp.gov.in, Check Process to Download

HPPSC has released the Admit Card for the post of Agriculture Development Officer (ADO) on its official website-hppsc.hp.gov.in. Check process to download.

HPPSC ADO Admit Card 2022 Update: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the Admit Card for the post of Agriculture Development Officer (ADO) in the Department of Agriculture, H.P. Commission is set to conduct the Computer Based Test (CBT) for the above post on 06.04.2022 .

All those candidates who have applied successfully for the Agriculture Development Officer (ADO) post can download the HPPSC ADO Admit Card 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download HPPSC ADO Admit Card 2022 Update Check Steps

Visit the official website of HPPSC- hppsc.hp.gov.in. Go to the WHAT'S NEW section available on the Home Page. Click on the link-Press Note - Regarding Computer Based Test (CBT) for the posts of Agriculture Development Officer (ADO) on the Home Page. A New Window will open where you will have to provide your login credentials on the link given under the Admit Card option on the home page. Download and save the HPPSC ADO Admit Card 2022 for your future reference.



It is noted that HPPSC will conduct the Computer Based Test (CBT) for the posts of Agriculture Development Officer (ADO) from 01.00 PM to 03.00 PM on 06 April 2022. The e-Admit cards/Roll Numbers and instructions to the provisionally admitted candidates have been uploaded on the website i.e. http://www.hppsc.hp.gov.in/hppsc/.

Candidates have also been informed through SMS/emails on their respective Cellular Nos. and e-mail ID(s) at mentioned by them in the Online Recruitment Application forms. You can download the HPPSC ADO Admit Card 2022 Notice directly from the link given below.