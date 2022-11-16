HPPSC Interview Admit Card 2022 (Released) at hppsc.hp.gov.in: Download ADO/AE Hall Ticket

Himachal Pradesh PSC has released the interview Admit Card for the Agriculture Development Officer/AE posts on its official website-hppsc.hp.gov.in. Check download link here.

HPPSC Interview Admit Card 2022 Download: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the Personality Test Admit Card for the post of Agriculture Development Officer and Assistant Engineer post on its official website. Commission will be conducting the interview for these posts on 28 November 2022 onwards.

The interview admit card for the above posts is available on the official website and candidates can download the same from the official website-hppsc.hp.gov.in.

Alternatively you can download the Personality Test Admit Card for the above post directly through the link given below.

Link To Download: HPPSC Interview Admit Card 2022





As per the short notice released, interview for the post of Agriculture Development Officer under Agriculture Department of H.P. will be held from 28 November to 01 December 2022. Interview for Assistant Engineer (Executive Trainee-Mechanical) under the HP Power Corporation Limited is scheduled from 28 to 30 November 2022.

Interview for Assistant Engineer (Executive Trainee-Civil) under HP Power Corporation Limited will be held from 28 November to 01 December 2022.

Candidates who have qualified for the interview round for the above post should note that the call letter to all those who have provisionally qualified for this round have been uploaded on the Commission’s website along with “Instruction to the candidates for Personality Test’.

In a bid to download the interview admit card, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including User Id and Password to the link on the official website.

You can download the Admit Card after following the steps given below.

How to Download HPPSC Interview Admit Card 2022 Check Steps