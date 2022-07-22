HPPSC Admit Card 2022 (Released) for Assistant Professor Physical Education Post @hppsc.hp.gov.in, Check Download Link

Himachal Pradesh PSC has released Admit Card for the post of Assistant Professor (CC) on its official website-hppsc.hp.gov.in. Check download link.

HPPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2022 Download: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released Screening Test Admit Card for the post of Assistant Professor (CC)Physical Education. Candidates applied successfully for the Assistant Professor Physical Education post can download the screening test Admit Card from the official website-hppsc.hp.gov.in.

You can download the HPPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2022 directly with the link given below.

In a bid to download the HPPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2022, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including User ID and Password with the link given on the home page.

It is noted that HPPSC is to conduct the screening Test for Assistant Professor (CC)Physical Education post on 29 July 2022 from 2:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. Candidates will have to report for the exam on 01:00 P.M.

Now commission has uploaded the HPPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2022 on the official website and you can download the same after following the step given below.

