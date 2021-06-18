HPPSC CBT Schedule 2021 Released for Lecturer, Drug Inspector and other Posts @hppsc.hp.gov.in, Download PDF

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the Computer Based Screening Test (CBTs) schedule for various on its official website-hppsc.hp.gov.in. Check details here.

HPPSC CBT Schedule 2021: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the short notification regarding the Computer Based Screening Test (CBTs) schedule for various exams including Drug Inspector, Lecturer, Workshop Superintendent, Radiation Safety Officer and other posts. All such candidates who have applied for these posts can check the details HPPSC CBT Schedule 2021 available on the official website of HPPSC-hppsc.hp.gov.in.

Computer Based Screening Test for Drug Inspector will he held on 04-07-2021 whereas exam for Lecturer Mechanical Engineering) will be conducted on 05-07-2021. Computer Based Screening Test for Workshop Superintendent will be held on 08-07-2021 and for the post of Radiation Safety Officer, CBT will be held on 10-07-2021.

All the candidates who have to appear in the Computer Based Screening Test (CBTs) for the above posts should note that HPPSC will upload the e-Admit cards and instructions very shortly on its official website-www.hppsc.hp/gov.in/hppsc. Candidates can check the details of the HPPSC CBT Schedule 2021 for Lecturer, Drug Inspector and other Posts on its official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for HPPSC CBT Schedule 2021 for Lecturer, Drug Inspector and other





