HPPSC Civil Judge Exam Analysis 2023: Paper 1, 2, 3 Difficulty Level, Good Attempts, Questions Asked, Expected Cut Off Marks

HPPSC Civil Judge Exam Analysis 2023 will be released on July 9 for the preliminary exam. Candidates can check the HPPSC Civil Judge exam review to get familiar with the difficulty level, questions asked, answer key, and expected cut-off.

HPPSC Civil Judge Exam Analysis 2023: The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission has successfully conducted the HPPSC Judiciary prelims exam on July 9, 2023. Here we have compiled the HPPSC Civil Judge paper analysis based on the experience of the candidates who appeared in today’s exam. The HPPSC Civil Judge exam review consists of a section-wise number of good attempts, difficulty levels, and questions asked in the written exam.

Candidates must download the HPPSC Civil Judge answer key and cut-off marks to predict their chances of getting shortlisted for the further round i.e. mains exam. Scroll down the page to get detailed insights on the HPPSC Civil Judge Exam Analysis, including previous year's question papers, expected cut-off, answer key, and exam analysis.

HPPSC Civil Judge Exam Analysis 2023 Overview

Candidates should check the HPPSC Civil Judge Exam Analysis on July 9, 2023. This exam analysis will provide valuable information on difficulty level, the number of good attempts, the types of questions asked in the prelims exam, etc. Check the complete overview of the HPPSC Civil Judge prelims exam analysis tabulated below.

HPPSC Judiciary Exam Analysis 2023 Overview Recruiting Body Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission Post Name Civil Judge Vacancies 17 HPPSC Civil Judge Exam Date 2023 9th July 2023 Selection Process Prelims Exam, Mains Exam, and Viva Voce/Interview Exam Centres Shimla, Mandi, Kangra at Dharamahsla Job Location Himachal Pradesh

HPPSC Civil Judge Exam Pattern 2023

Candidates must check the HPPSC judiciary exam pattern to get well-versed with the question format, marking scheme, number of sections, maximum marks, etc., defined by officials. The HPPSC Civil Judge prelims exam comprises 100 objective-type questions for 100 marks. As per the marking scheme, there will be no negative marking for the wrong answers.

Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Duration Civil Law-I 100 100 1 Hours Civil Law-II Criminal Law

HPPSC Judiciary Exam Analysis 2023- Difficulty Level

The questions from Civil Law-I, Civil Law II, and Criminal Law subjects were asked in the exam. As per the feedback of the candidates, the paper was easy to moderate, below we have shared the detailed analysis subject wise.

Subject Difficulty Level Civil Law 1 To be updated soon Civil Law 2 To be updated soon Criminal Law To be updated soon

HPPSC Civil Judge Exam Analysis 2023- Number of Good Attempts

As per the feedback received from the aspirants, the overall number of good attempts for the HPPSC Civil Judge prelims exam was. Check the number of good attempts at the HPPSC Judiciary Exam for all the sections shared below.

Subject Number of Good Attempts Civil Law-I To be updated soon Civil Law-II To be updated soon Criminal Law To be updated soon

HPPSC Civil Judge Exam Analysis 2023-Topic-Wise Questions

Here, we have compiled the topics along with the weightage for all the subjects asked in the prelims exam after receiving feedback from the candidates. Check the topic-wise HPPSC Civil Judge exam analysis shared below.

HPPSC Judiciary Prelims Exam Analysis 2023 for Civil Law-I

Check the HPPSC Civil Judge exam analysis for all the topics and the question weightage in the Civil Law-I section.

Topics Number of Questions To be updated soon To be updated soon

HPPSC Civil Judge Prelims Exam Analysis 2023 for Civil Law II

Check the HPPSC judiciary exam analysis for all the topics and the question weightage in the Civil Law II section.

Topics Number of Questions To be updated soon To be updated soon

HPPSC Civil Judge Prelims Exam Analysis 2023 for Criminal Law

Check the HPPSC Civil Judge exam analysis for all the topics and the question weightage in the Criminal Law section.

Topics Number of Questions To be updated soon To be updated soon

HPPSC Civil Judge Question Paper 2023

Candidates can download the HPPSC Civil Judge question paper 2023 PDF for the preliminary exam scheduled on July 9. They can check the direct download link of the HPPSC Civil Judge question paper PDF below to get an insight into the topics from which questions are asked in the exam.

HPPSC Civil Judge Expected Cut-Off 2023

Candidates can check the HPPSC judiciary expected cut-off marks for all the subjects shared below. They need to obtain more than or equivalent to the HPPSC Civil Judge cut-off to get shortlisted for further rounds. Various factors are responsible for deciding the cutoff marks, as follows.

Number of Candidates

Number of Vacancies

Difficulty Level of Paper

Category

Candidate’s performance

Subject HPPSC Civil Judge Expected Cut Off Civil Law-I To be announced soon Civil Law-II To be announced soon Criminal Law To be announced soon

HPPSC Civil Judge Exam Analysis 2023: Previous Year Question Paper

Candidates must check the HPPSC Civil Judge exam question paper to get an insight into topic-wise weightage, section-wise number of questions, the difficulty level of the exam, question pattern and types of topics asked, and much more. Solving HPPSC Civil Judge previous year's question papers will help them to align their preparation strategy as per the exam requirements.

HPPSC Civil Judge Answer Key 2023

The recruitment authority will release the HPPSC Civil Judge Answer Key soon after the exam is conducted on July 9, 2023. Aspirants must download the HPPSC Civil Judge keys to know the number of answers marked correctly by them and compute approximate marks accordingly.