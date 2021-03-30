HPPSC Exam Calendar 2021 Released for HPFS, Lecturer, Range Forest Officer and other Posts @hppsc.hp.gov.in, Download PDF

HPPSC Exam Calendar 2021: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the Exam Calendar 2021 for various examinations/ Screening Tests on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for different examinations to be conducted by HPPSC including HPFS – (ACF) – Main Exam -2019, Lecturer, Workshop Superintendent and Range Forest Officer – 2021 can check the details HPPSC Exam Calendar 2021available on the official website of HPPSC-hppsc.hp.gov.in.

According to the short notification, Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the details exam schedule including Written Examination/Computer Based Test/Preliminary Test and Screening Test for various examinations.

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission will conduct written examination for HPFS – (ACF) – Main Exam - 2019 from 03 to 07/05/2021. The Computer Based Test for Lecturer (Mechanical Engineering) will be held on 20/05/2021.

The Computer Based Test for Lecturer (Electrical Engineering) is scheduled on 21/05/2021 and for Lecturer (Civil Engineering), CBT will be conducted on 22/05/2021. The Computer Based Test for Workshop Superintendent will be held on 23/05/2021 and for Lecturer (Automobile Engineering)- 24/05/2021.

Candidates who have applied for Range Forest Officer – 2021, should note that Commission will conduct the Screening Test – Offline Examination on 30/05/2021. The Preliminary Test – Offline Exam for HPAS (Prlm. Exam) – 2020 will be held on 25/07/2021.

All such candidates who are part of selection process for the above examination can check the details HPPSC Exam Calendar 2021 available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for HPPSC Exam Calendar 2021 for HPFS, Lecturer, Range Forest Officer and other

