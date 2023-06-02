HPPSC HPAS Prelims Exam Date 2023 Out For Administrative Services @hppsc.hp.gov.in: Download Schedule Here

HPPSC HPAS Prelims Exam Schedule 2023: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has announced the prelims exam date for the post of Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service Competitive Examination-2023 on its official website. As per the short notice released, Commission will be conducting the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service Competitive (Preliminary) Examination on July 23, 2023 across the state.
All such candidates who have applied successfully for the above posts can download the detailed exam schedule from the official website of HPPSC-http://www.hppsc.hp.gov.in.
However the HPPSC HPAS Prelims Exam Schedule 2023 can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.
HPPSC HPAS Prelims Exam 2023 Update
According to the short notice released, the Commission has decided to conduct the Administrative Service Competitive Prelims Exam on July 23, 2023 in two sessions.
Exams will be conducted from 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon and 02:00 PM to 04:00 PM at various exam centers across the state.
HPPSC HPAS Prelims Exam 2023: Overview
|Name of Exam
|Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service Competitive Examination-2023
|Date of Exam
|July 23, 2023
|Exam Session
|Two
|First Session
|10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon
|Second Session
|02:00 PM to 04:00 PM
|Advt No.
|6/5-2023
|Official website
|http://www.hppsc.hp.gov.in/
It is noted that earlier HPPSC has notified for the recruitment of different posts in various departments against the advertisement No.6/5-2023 dated 18th May, 2023. Commission has initiated the recruitment process for various posts under different Departments to be filled up through Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service Competitive Examination-2023.
Candidates applied successfully for these posts can download the detailed schedule from the official website after following the steps given below.
