HPPSC Final Result 2021 Out for Lecturer (School New) English Post @hppsc.hp.gov.in, Check Merit List

HPPSC Final Result 2021: The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has declared the final result for the post of Lecturer (School New) English subject on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the Document Verification round for the Lecturer post (English Subject) can check the result available on the official website of HPPSC-hppsc.hp.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by HPPSC, it has uploade the final result for recruitment to the posts of Lecturer (School-New) English, Class-III (Non-Gazetted) on contract basis, in the Department of Higher Education, H.P.

It is noted that Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) had conducted the Evaluation of Documents for the post of Lecturer (School New) English from 17-11-2020 to 10-12-2020, 18-12-2020 and 24-12-2020.

It is noted that the Commission had received a total of 3840 applications against advertisement No. 22/2019 dated 10-12-2019 and 3678 candidates were provisionally admitted. A total of 2454 candidates appeared in the Written Objective Type Examination which was held on 16-02-2020.

