HPPSC Interview Schedule 2021 Released for Regional Manager/Manager Class-I Posts @hppsc.hp.gov.in, Check Details

HPPSC Manager Interview Schedule 2021: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the Personality Test schedule for the post of Regional Manager and Manager (Tech.) Class-I post on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified in the CBT for the interview round can check the schedule available on the official website of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission - hppsc.hp.gov.in.

As per the short notification released, Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission will conduct the personality test for Regional Manager and Manager (Tech.) Class-I post from 27 to 29 April 2021. The date-wise roll number of qualified candidates called for personality test is uploaded on its official website.

The personality test / interview call letters to all provisionally admitted candidates who have been declared qualified in an CBTs for the Regional Manager and Manager (Tech.) post will be uploaded on the Commission’s website along with ‘Instruction to candidates for Personality Test’ shortly. Candidates can download the same once it is uploaded on its official website.

Commission will be informed all admitted / qualified candidates through SMSs / e-mail on their respective Mobile No and email ID provided by them in their respective online Recruitment Application. You can check the HPPSC Interview Schedule 2021 for Regional Manager/Manager Posts on the official website of HPPSC. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for HPPSC Interview Schedule 2021 for Regional Manager/Manager Posts





How to Download: HPPSC Interview Schedule 2021 for Regional Manager/Manager Posts