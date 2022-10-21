HPPSC Naib Tehsildar Admit Card 2022 Released at hppsc.hp.gov.in, Check Download Link Here

HPPSC Naib Tehsildar Admit Card 2022 has been released today by Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission on its official website at hppsc.hp.gov.in. And check the HPPSC Naib Tehsildar Admit Card Link and exam date details below here.

HPPSC Naib Tehsildar Admit Card 2022: HPPSC Naib Tehsildar Admit Card 2022 has been released by Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) on its official website. HPPSC Naib Tehsildar (Preliminary) Examination-2021 is scheduled on 30 October 2022. Candidates who have to appear in the Naib Tehsildar (Preliminary) Examination-2021 can download their Admit Card from the link available on the official website-hppsc.hp.gov.in.

In a bid to download the HPPSC Naib Tehsildar Admit Card 2022 you will have to provide your login credentials including User Id and Password to the link available on the home page.

The direct link to download the HPPSC Naib Tehsildar Admit Card 2022 is available below and you can download the same directly after clicking the link.

It is noted that Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) will be conducting the Naib Tehsildar (Preliminary) Examination-2021 on 30 October 2022 from 11:00 A.M. to 01:00 P.M.

The e-Admit Card and instructions to the candidates for the Naib Tehsildar (Preliminary) Examination have been uploaded on Commission’s official website www.hppsc.hp.gov.in/hppsc. Commission has informed to the concerned candidates through sms/ emails on their respective Cellular Nos./e-mail ID provided by them in their respective Online Recruitment Application Form.



Candidates will have to bring the e-admit cards in the examination centre on the day of examination and no candidate will be allowed to appear in the Examination without e-admit cards.

You can download the HPPSC Naib Tehsildar Admit Card 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.



Process to Download HPPSC Naib Tehsildar Admit Card 2022