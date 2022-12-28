HPPSC Naib Tehsildar Prelims Result 2022 Out at hppsc.hp.gov.in: Check List Of Qualified Candidates

HPPSC Naib Tehsildar Prelims Result 2022 : Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the provisional result for the Naib Tehsildar Preliminary Examination-2022 on its official website. Candidates qualified provisionally in the prelims exam are able to appear in the mains exam round for the Naib Tehsildar post.
All those candidates appeared in the Naib Tehsildar (Preliminary) Examination can download HPPSC Naib Tehsildar Prelims Result 2022 from the official website-hppsc.hp.gov.in.
Alternatively you can download the HPPSC Naib Tehsildar Prelims Result 2022 directly through the link given below.
Direct Link To Download: HPPSC Naib Tehsildar Prelims Result 2022
Commission has conducted the Naib Tehsildar Preliminary Examination 2021 on 30 October 2022 across the state. Based on the performance of the candidates in the prelims exam, Commission has uploaded the PDF of the Roll Number of the candidates qualified for the mains exam for Naib Tehsildar post.
HPPSC Naib Tehsildar Prelims Result 2022: Mains Exam Update
According to the short notice released, all these candidates qualified provisionally in the prelims exam, will have to apply afresh for the Naib Tehsildar (Main) Written Examination-2021. Commission will release the details of schedule for application process and date sheet for Naib Tehsildar (Main) Written Examination-2021 shortly on its official website.
HPPSC Naib Tehsildar Prelims Result 2022: Cut Off/Marks Update
Candidates should note that Commission will upload all the details including the marks, cut off marks of Naib Tehsildar (Main) Written Examination-2021 on its official website, only after the entire process of the Naib Tehsildar Examination, 2021 is over, i.e. after the declaration of final result.
HPPSC Naib Tehsildar Prelims Result 2022: Process To Download
- First of all visit to the official website of HPPSC- hppsc.hp.gov.in.
- Go to the what’s New available on the home page of the official website.
- Click on the link- PRESS NOTE - RESULT OF NAIB TEHSILDAR (PRELIMINARY) EXAMINATION, 2021 on the Home Page.
- You will get the PDF of the HPPSC Naib Tehsildar Prelims Result 202 in a new window.
- You are advised to download and save the HPPSC Naib Tehsildar Prelims Result 202 for your future reference.