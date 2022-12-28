HPPSC Naib Tehsildar Prelims Result 2022 Out at hppsc.hp.gov.in: Check List Of Qualified Candidates

Himachal Pradesh PSC has released the provisional result for the Naib Tehsildar Preliminary Examination on its official website-hppsc.hp.gov.in. Download PDF here.

HPPSC Naib Tehsildar Prelims Result 2022 : Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the provisional result for the Naib Tehsildar Preliminary Examination-2022 on its official website. Candidates qualified provisionally in the prelims exam are able to appear in the mains exam round for the Naib Tehsildar post.

All those candidates appeared in the Naib Tehsildar (Preliminary) Examination can download HPPSC Naib Tehsildar Prelims Result 2022 from the official website-hppsc.hp.gov.in.

Alternatively you can download the HPPSC Naib Tehsildar Prelims Result 2022 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: HPPSC Naib Tehsildar Prelims Result 2022





Commission has conducted the Naib Tehsildar Preliminary Examination 2021 on 30 October 2022 across the state. Based on the performance of the candidates in the prelims exam, Commission has uploaded the PDF of the Roll Number of the candidates qualified for the mains exam for Naib Tehsildar post.

HPPSC Naib Tehsildar Prelims Result 2022: Mains Exam Update

According to the short notice released, all these candidates qualified provisionally in the prelims exam, will have to apply afresh for the Naib Tehsildar (Main) Written Examination-2021. Commission will release the details of schedule for application process and date sheet for Naib Tehsildar (Main) Written Examination-2021 shortly on its official website.

HPPSC Naib Tehsildar Prelims Result 2022: Cut Off/Marks Update

Candidates should note that Commission will upload all the details including the marks, cut off marks of Naib Tehsildar (Main) Written Examination-2021 on its official website, only after the entire process of the Naib Tehsildar Examination, 2021 is over, i.e. after the declaration of final result.

HPPSC Naib Tehsildar Prelims Result 2022: Process To Download