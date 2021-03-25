HPPSC Recruitment 2021 for Drug Inspector & Senior Scale Stenographer Posts, Apply Online @hppsc.hp.gov.in

HPPSC Recruitment 2021: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Post Inspector and Senior Scale Stenographer. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before the last date. The details of the application submission are given below.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of online application submission of Drug Inspector - 2 April 2021

Last date for submission of online application submission of Senior Scale Stenographer - 3 April 2021

HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Drug Inspector, Class-II (Gazetted) - 9 Posts

Senior Scale Stenographer - 2 Posts

HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Drug Inspector, Class-II (Gazetted) - Bachelor’s Degree in Pharmacy or Pharmaceutical Chemistry or a post-Graduate Degree in Chemistry with pharmaceutics as essential subject of a University established in India by the Law or its equivalent or Bachelor’s Degree in Science or Graduate in Medicine.

Senior Scale Stenographer - Bachelor’s Degree or it's equivalent from a recognized University; Must possess the following speed in shorthand and typing on Computers in both languages i.e. English and Hindi at the time of initial recruitment.

HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

Drug Inspector, Class-II (Gazetted) - 45 years and below

Senior Scale Stenographer -Between 18 years to 45 years

HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Salary

Drug Inspector, Class-II (Gazetted) - Rs. 10300-34800 + Rs. 4200 (G.P.)

Senior Scale Stenographer -Rs.10300-34800 + (G.P.4400)

How to apply for HPPSC Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before the last. The candidates can directly access the online application link by clicking on the above link.

Application Fee