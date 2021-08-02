HPPSC Answer Key 2021 Released for Research Officer Post @hppsc.hp.gov.in, Raise Objections till Aug 07

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the answers key for the post of Research Officer on its official website-hppsc.hp.gov.in. Download PDF here.

HPPSC Research Officer Answer Key 2021: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the answers key of the Screening Test for recruitment to the post of Research Officer. The PDF of the HPPSC Answer Key 2021 for Research Officer post is available on the official website. All such candidates’ appealed in the screening test for the Research Officer post can check the HPPSC Answer Key 2021 available on the official website of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission i.e-hppsc.hp.gov.in.

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has uploaded the Answer Key for all the Booklet Series including A/B/C and D on its official website. Candidates appeared in the Screening Test for Research Officer post can check the HPPSC Research Officer Answer Key 2021 available on the official website.

It is noted that Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has conducted the Screening Test for recruitment to the post of Research Officer on 01 August 2021.

All such candidates appeared in the written exam for Research Officer should note that they can raise the Objections regarding the Answer Key uploaded on the official website. The can raise their objections in prescribed proforma alongwith Universally accepted proof/documents in respect of the tentative answer key received on or before 07 August 2021. They can submit their objections either in person or by post or though courier. Candidates can check the details HPPSC Research Officer Answer Key 2021 available on the official website of HPPSC. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

How to Download: HPPSC Answer Key 2021 for Research Officer Post