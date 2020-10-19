HPPSC Revised Exam Schedule 2020 Released for HP Administrative/Judicial Service Combined Competitive Mains Exam @hppsc.hp.gov.in

HPPSC Revised Exam Schedule 2020: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the revised Exam dates for the Himachal Pradesh Administrative/Judicial Service Combined Competitive (Mains) Exam 2020 on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service Combined Competitive (Mains) Exam 2020 can check the revised Exam Schedule from the official website of HPPSC-hppsc.hp.gov.in.

According to the short notification released by the HPPSC, the Exam Schedule for the Himachal Pradesh Administrative/Judicial Service Combined Competitive (Mains) Exam 2020 (HPAS) has been uploaded on its official website.

Notification further says," In partial modification of previous Press Note dated 26-08-2020, the tentative schedule for the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service Combined Competitive (Main) Written Examination-2019 has been uploaded on its official website. Commission has also released the Himachal Pradesh Judicial Service (Main) Written Examination-2019-II on its official website. "

The Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service Combined Competitive (Mains) Exam 2020 (HPAS) will be conducted from 01 to 07 December 2020. On the other hand, Commission will conduct the Himachal Pradesh Judicial Service Combined Competitive (Mains) Exam 2020 from 25 to 28 November 2020.

Candidates who have qualified for the Mains Exam for the Himachal Pradesh Administrative/Judicial Service Combined Competitive (Mains) Exam 2020 should note that the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service Etc. Combined Competitive (Main) Examination-2019 will be conducted at Shimla and Dharamshala Stations and the Himachal Pradesh Judicial Service (Main) Examination-2019-II will be conducted at Shimla station.

Candidates should note that the e-admit Cards and instructions for candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission in due course of time.

Candidates who have to appear for the for the Mains Exam for the Himachal Pradesh Administrative/Judicial Service Combined Competitive (Mains) Exam 2020 can check the details schedule from the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for HPPSC HPAS/HJS Revised Exam Schedule 2020



