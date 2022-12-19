HPPSC DV Schedule 2022 (Released) for Stenographer Post at hppsc.hp.gov.in: Download Schedule Here

Himachal Pradesh PSC has released document verification schedule for the posts of Sr. Scale Stenographer on its official website-hppsc.hp.gov.in. Download PDF here.

HPPSC Stenographer DV Schedule 2022: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has uploaded the short notice regarding the document verification schedule for the posts of Sr. Scale Stenographer (Class-III, Non Gazetted) on its official website.

Commission will be conducting the document verification for the Sr. Scale Stenographer on 27 December 2022. Candidates who have qualified for the document verification round for Sr. Scale Stenographer post can download the HPPSC Stenographer DV Schedule 2022 from the official website-hppsc.hp.gov.in.

Alternatively you can download the HPPSC Stenographer DV Schedule 2022 directly through the link given below.

As per the short notice released, the document verification for the posts of Sr. Scale Stenographer (Class-III, Non Gazetted) will be conducted at 10:30 AM in the in the office of H.P. Public Service Commission.

All the qualified candidates who have been declared qualified in the skill test are hereby informed to appear before the Evaluation Committee on the scheduled date and time. It is noted that the Document Evaluation will be conducted for 15 marks as per the selection process for the Sr. Scale Stenographer (Class-III, Non Gazetted).

Candidates can download the HPPSC Stenographer DV Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

Process to Download: HPPSC Stenographer DV Schedule 2022