HPPSC DV Schedule 2022 (Released) for Stenographer Post at hppsc.hp.gov.in: Download Schedule Here

Himachal Pradesh PSC has released document verification schedule for the  posts of Sr. Scale Stenographer on its official website-hppsc.hp.gov.in. Download PDF here.

HPPSC DV Schedule 2022
HPPSC DV Schedule 2022

HPPSC  Stenographer DV Schedule 2022: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has uploaded the short notice regarding the document verification schedule for the  posts of Sr. Scale Stenographer (Class-III, Non Gazetted) on its official website. 

Commission will be conducting the document verification for the Sr. Scale Stenographer on 27 December 2022. Candidates who have qualified for the document verification round for Sr. Scale Stenographer post can download the HPPSC  Stenographer DV Schedule 2022 from the official website-hppsc.hp.gov.in. 

Alternatively you can download the HPPSC  Stenographer DV Schedule 2022 directly through the link given below. 

Direct Link To Download: HPPSC  Stenographer DV Schedule 2022

As per the short notice released, the document verification for the  posts of Sr. Scale Stenographer (Class-III, Non Gazetted) will be conducted at 10:30 AM in the in the office of H.P. Public Service Commission. 

All the qualified candidates who have been declared qualified in the skill test are hereby informed to appear before the Evaluation Committee on the scheduled date and time. It is noted that the Document Evaluation will be  conducted for 15 marks as per the selection process for the Sr. Scale Stenographer (Class-III, Non Gazetted).

Candidates can download the HPPSC  Stenographer DV Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below. 

Process to Download: HPPSC  Stenographer DV Schedule 2022

  1. Visit the official website of HPPSC- hppsc.hp.gov.in.
  2. Go to the WHAT'S NEW section available on the Home Page.
  3. Click on the link- Press Note - Document Evaluation for the post of Sr. Scale Stenographer. on the Home Page.
  4. A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of HPPSC  Stenographer DV Schedule 2022.
  5. Download and save the HPPSC  Stenographer DV Schedule 2022  for your future reference.

Take Free Online Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next