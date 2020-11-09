HPPSC Recruitment 2020: Application Invited for Veterinary Officer Posts, Apply Online @hppsc.hp.gov.in

HPPSC Recruitment 2020: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has published the recruitment notification for the post of Veterinary Officer , Class-I (Gazetted) (on contract basis in the Department of Animal Husbandry, Himachal Pradesh. Interested and eligible applicants can apply for the posts through official website (hppsc.hp.gov.in) on or before 04 December 2020.

Notification Details

Advertisement Number: 9/10-2020

Important Date

Closing Date for Online Submission of Application: 04 December 2020 (11:59 PM)

HPPSC Vacancy Details

Veterinary Officer, Class-I (Gazetted) - 16 Posts

General - 07

OBC - 01

SC - 01

General (Ex-SM) Backlog - 06

SC (Ex-SM) (Backlog)- 01

Pay Scale:

Rs.15600-39100+ (GP 5400)

Eligibility Criteria for HPPSC Veterinary Officer Posts

Educational Qualification:

Should possess a degree of B.V.Sc. and A.H. (Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry) from a recognized University as laid down under the Indian Veterinary Council Act, 1984

Should be registered with the State Veterinary Council Act, 1984 (Act No. 52 of 1984)

Selection Process for HPPSC Veterinary Officer Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of objective-type Computer Based Test / Screening Test consisting of 100 questions for two hours duration.

How to Apply for HPPSC Veterinary Officer Recruitment 2020 ?

Candidate can apply for the posts through the official website - hppsc.hp.gov.in/hppsc and click on the link “Apply Online” on the Home Page.The last date of registration is 14 December 2020.

Application Fee:

General Category and Candidates of Other States - Rs. 400/-

SC of H.P. /ST of H.P. /O.B.C./BPL of H.P./EWS (BPL) - Rs. 100/-

Female candidates/Ex-Servicemen of H.P - No Fee

HPPSC Veterinary Officer Recruitment Notification PDF

HPPSC Veterinary Officer Online Application