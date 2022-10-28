HPSC ADO Answer Key 2022 Released at hpsc.gov.in; Download Link Here

Haryana Public Service Commission has released the HPSC ADO Answer Key 2022 on its official website at hpsc.gov.in. Check process to raise objection here.

HPSC ADO Answer Key 2022 Download: Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the post of Agricultural Development Officer (Administrative Cadre) on its official website. Candidates appeared in the written exam for the Agricultural Development Officer (ADO) post held on 16 October 2022 can download the provisional answer key from the official website-hpsc.gov.in.

Candidates appeared in the Agricultural Development Officer (Administrative Cadre) written exam can download the Answer key from the official website and can raise their objections with the link directly.

Commission has conducted the written exam for the Agricultural Development Officer (Administrative Cadre) (Group-B) post in Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Department on 16 October 2022.

Now provisional answer key for the above exam is available on the official website of HPSC. Candidates appeared in the exam can raise their objections with the guidelines given on the official website.

As per the short notice release, candidates can raise their objection only according to standard question booklet and Answer Key uploaded by the Commission.

Candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Roll Number and Password as the Date of Birth to the link available on the official website. You can download the HPSC ADO Answer Key 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

Process To Download: HPSC ADO Answer Key 2022 Download