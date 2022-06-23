HPSC ADO Recruitment 2022: 700 Vacancies, Apply Online @hpsc.gov.in From 29 June

HPSC is hiring for 700 Agricultural Development Officer Posts. Candidates can check the details here.

HPSC ADO Recrutiment 2022: Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has issued notifications for Agricultural Development Officer (Administrative Cadre) and Agricultural Development officer (Soil conservation/Soil survey) (Group-B) in Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, Haryana on its website i.e.hpsc.gov.in.

Candidates can apply online for HPSC Recruitment 2022 from 29 June 2022. Eligible and interested candidates can apply on or before 19 July 2022. The commission is offering 700 vacancies of which 600 for Agricultural Development Officer Administration and 100 for Soil Conservation.

More details on HPSC ADO Vacancy 2022 can be check in the PDF links provided below:

HPSC ADO Vacancy Details

Agricultural Development Officer (Administrative Cadre) - 600 Posts

General - 330

SC of Haryana - 120

BC-A of Haryana - 120

BC-B of Haryana - 30

EWS of Haryana - 60

Agricultural Development Officer (Soil conservation/Soil survey) (Group-B) - 100

General - 55

SC of Haryana - 20

BC-A of Haryana - 10

BC-B of Haryana - 05

EWS of Haryana - 100

HPSC ADO Salary:

Agricultural Development Officer - FPL- 6 (Rs. 35400-112400)

Eligibility Criteria for HPSC ADO Recrutiment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Administrative Cadre

Degree in B.Sc (Honours) in Agriculture from any recognized university.

Sanskrit or Hindi upto Matriculation or 10+2/B.A./M.A. with Hindi as one of the subjects.

Soil conservation/Soil survey

Degree in B.Sc (Hons)in Agriculture'B 'sc Agriculture (Engineering) from a recognized university.

Sanskrit or Hindi upto Matriculation or 10+2/B.A./M.A. with Hindi as one ofthe subjects.

HPSC ADO Age Limit:

18 to 42 years

Application Fee:

For Male candidates of General category including Dependent Son of Ex-Serviceman of Haryana. For Male candidates of General and all reserved categories of other States - Rs. 1000/-

For all Female candidates of General category including Female Dependent of ESM of Haryana only. For Female candidates of General and all reserved categories of other States - Rs. 250/-

For Male & Female candidates of SC / BC-A / BC-B / ESM categories of Haryana only. Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) - Rs. 250/-

For all Persons with Disabilities category candidates (with at least 40% disability) of Haryana only - No Fee

How to Apply for HPSC ADO Recrutiment 2022 ?