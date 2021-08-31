HPSC HCS Admit Card 2021 Out @hpsc.gov.in, Download Haryana Civil Service Prelims Hall Ticket

HPSC HCS Admit Card 2021 has been released by Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) on hpsc.gov.in. Download From Here

HPSC HCS Admit Card 2021: Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the admit card of HCS (Ex. Br.) & Other Allied Services Prelims Examination scheduled on 12 September 2021. If you are appearing in HPSC HCS Exam 2021 then you can download Haryana HCS Admit Card through online mode from official website - http://hpsc.gov.in.

HPSC HCS Admit Card 2021 Link is provided in this article below. You can also download HPSC Admit Card by visiting the link below:

In case you find error in your admit card related to Name, Category, Date of Birth etc., can contact on Helpline Number - 022-61306209 for necessary rectification in the admit card.

HPSC HCS Exam Pattern

There will be 2 papers of 100 marks:

Marks Duration Paper – I: General Studies (GS) 100 100 2 Hours Paper-II: Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT) 100 100 2 Hours

Important Notes

For each wrong answer, one fourth (0.25) mark shall be deducted. Paper 2 is a qualifying paper with minimum qualifying marks fixed at 33%. The result of the preliminary examination shall be based on the marks obtained in Paper – 1 only, provided that the candidate has scored 33% marks in Civil Services Aptitude Test (Paper-II).

Those who qualify in Haryana Civil Service Prelims Exam will be called for mains exam followed by interview. A total of 156 vacancies shall be filled through HCS (Ex.Br.) & Other Allied Services Exam 2021.

How to Download HPSC HCS Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website - http://hpsc.gov.in/

Click on the link ‘Announcement regarding download admit card for the posts of HCS (Ex. Br.) & Other Allied Services - 2021 for the Preliminary Examination’

A new window will open where you are required to click on ‘Download Admit Card’ given under ‘Important Link’ at the left corner

Then click on ‘Click here to Download Admit card for the posts of HCS(Ex.Br.) & Other Allied Services Preliminary Examination - 2021’

Enter your ‘Application No. /Login ID’ and ‘Password’

Click on ‘Login’ Button

Download Haryana Civil Service Admit Card in A-4 size paper so that photos and other particulars can easily be seen/verified