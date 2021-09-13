HPSC HCS 2021 Question Paper & Answer Key (Download PDF): Check Haryana Civil Services Prelims GS Paper-1 & CSAT Paper-2 (SET A/B/C/D)

HPSC HCS 2021 Question Paper & Answer Key (Download PDF): Get the Question Paper & Answer Key of HPSC Haryana Civil Services (HCS) 2021 Prelims Exam held on 12th September 2021 including GS Paper-1 & CSAT Paper-2 all sets (A/B/C/D).

HPSC HCS 2021 Question Paper & Answer Key (Download PDF): HPSC HCS 2021 Prelims Exam was held on 12th September 2021 at selected exam centres. HPSC Haryana Civil Services Prelims 2021 Exam is meant to serve as a screening test only; the marks obtained in the Preliminary Examination by the candidates who are declared qualified for admission to the Main Examination will not be counted for determining their final order of merit. In this article, we have shared the question paper of HPSC HCS 2021 GS Paper-1 & CSAT Paper-2. The answer key for the HPSC HCS 2021 Prelims Exam will be officially released by Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) at its official website - hpsc.gov.in.

HPSC Haryana Civil Services (HCS) 2021 Prelims Exam Question Paper

HPSC Haryana Civil Services Prelims 2021 Exam consisted of two papers – GS Paper-1 and CSAT Paper-2 for total 200 marks. Also, there was negative marking of 0.25 marks for wrong answers.

HPSC Haryana Civil Services (HCS) 2021 Prelims GS Paper-1 Question Paper

GS Paper-1 consisted of questions of 100 Questions of 1 mark each in the Objective MCQ Format. So, let’s have a look at the HPSC HCS 2021 Prelims General Studies (Paper-1) Question Paper:

HPSC Haryana Civil Services (HCS) 2021 Prelims CSAT Paper-2 Question Paper

CSAT Paper-2 consisted of questions of 100 Questions of 1 mark each in the Objective MCQ Format. Paper will be uploaded soon.

After clearing the cut-off marks, students are advised to look at the below points for further selection procedures:

HPSC HCS Mains Exam: Based on the Preliminary Examination result, candidates twelve (12) times the number of advertised posts including bracketed candidates, if any, in order of merit, will be admitted to the Main Examination.

Personality Test / Viva-voce: The candidate will be interviewed by a Board. He/She will be asked questions on matters of general interest. The object of the interview is to assess the suitability of the candidate for a career in public service, by a board of competent and unbiased observers.

