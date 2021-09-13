HPSC Haryana Civil Services 2021 Expected Cutoff: Check HCS Prelims GS Paper-1 Previous Cutoff & CSAT Minimum Qualifying Marks

HPSC Haryana Civil Services Prelims 2021 Expected Cutoff Marks: Check GS Paper-I Expected Cutoff Marks & CSAT Minimum Qualifying Marks for the HPSC Haryana Civil Services Prelims 2021 Exam held on 12 th September 2021 which will be required for qualifying for the Mains Exam 2021.

HPSC Haryana Civil Services Prelims 2021 Expected Cutoff Marks: Candidates who have appeared for the HPSC Haryana Civil Services Prelims 2021 Exam on 12th September 2021 can check the expected cut-off marks here. Based on the difficulty level of GS Paper-1 and CSAT Paper-2 (CSAT), we have guestimated the Cut-Off Marks of the HPSC Haryana Civil Services Prelims 2021 Exam.

Check HPSC Haryana Civil Services 2021 Prelims Exam Analysis

Download PDF HPSC HCS 2021 Prelims GS Paper-1 & CSAT Paper-2 Question Paper & Answer Key

HPSC Haryana Civil Services 2021 Prelims Exam (12th September 2021)

HPSC Haryana Civil Services Prelims 2021 Exam consisted of two papers – GS Paper-1 and CSAT Paper-2 for 200 marks. GS Paper-1 consisted of questions of 100 Questions of 1 mark each in the Objective MCQ Format. CSAT Paper-2 consisted of questions of 100 Questions of 1 mark each in the Objective MCQ Format. Questions asked in the exam were of Moderate to Difficult Level. Also, there was a negative marking of 0.25 marks for wrong answers. HPSC Haryana Civil Services Prelims 2021 Exam is meant to serve as a screening test only; the marks obtained in the Preliminary Examination by the candidates who are declared qualified for admission to the Main Examination will not be counted for determining their final order of merit.

HPSC Haryana Civil Services Prelims 2021 Exam Pattern Subjects Number of Objective Multiple Questions (Marks) Duration GS Paper-1 100 Questions of 1 mark 2 Hours CSAT Paper-2 (Qualifying nature) 100 Questions of 1 mark 2 Hours Total 200 Questions of 200 marks

Check HPSC Haryana Civil Services 2021 Recruitment Exam Pattern & Syllabus

Expected Cut-Off for HPSC Haryana Civil Services Prelims 2021 Exam

Questions asked in the HPSC Haryana Civil Services Prelims 2021 Exam were of Moderate to Difficult Level. Also, there is a negative marking of 0.25 marks for wrong answers. Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for IAS Haryana Civil Services Prelims 2021 Exam:

Expected Cut-Off IAS Haryana Civil Services Prelims 2021 Exam Category Expected Cut-Off (Out of 200 Marks) Gen/ UR 130 to 135 EWS of Haryana 125 to 130 BC (B) of Haryana 120 to 125 BC (A) of Haryana 115 to 120 SC of Haryana 105 to 110 Minimum Qualifying Marks for HPSC Haryana Civil Services 2021 Prelims CSAT Paper –2 Minimum Percentage of Marks 33%

Download Previous Year Papers of HPSC Haryana Civil Services Exam

Previous Year Cut-Off for HPSC Haryana Civil Services Prelims Exam

Let’s look at the previous year cut off marks for HPSC Haryana Civil Services Prelims Exam:

HPSC Haryana Civil Services Official Cut Off 2019 - Prelims Category Cut-off Marks General 130.31 BCB 129.34 BCA 115.16 SC 105.15 Ex-Serviceman-General 104.82 Ex-Serviceman-SC 72.04 Ex-Serviceman-BCA 87.62

Click here to Get UPSC 2022 Exam Calendar

After clearing the cut-off marks, students are advised to look at the below points for further selection procedures:

HPSC HCS Mains Exam: Based on the Preliminary Examination result, candidates twelve (12) times the number of advertised posts including bracketed candidates, if any, in order of merit, will be admitted to the Main Examination. The candidates who are declared by the Commission to have qualified for admission to the Main Examination will have to submit scanned documents/certificates in support of date of birth, category {viz. SC/ BCA / BCB /EWS/ ESM / DESM / DFF /ESP/ PwBD} and educational qualification online after the declaration of the result of Preliminary Examination.

Personality Test / Viva-voce: The candidate will be interviewed by a Board. He/She will be asked questions on matters of general interest. The object of the interview is to assess the suitability of the candidate for a career in public service, by a board of competent and unbiased observers.