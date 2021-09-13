HPSC Haryana Civil Services 2021 Expected Cutoff: Check HCS Prelims GS Paper-1 Previous Cutoff & CSAT Minimum Qualifying Marks

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

HPSC Haryana Civil Services Prelims 2021 Expected Cutoff Marks: Check GS Paper-I Expected Cutoff Marks & CSAT Minimum Qualifying Marks for the HPSC Haryana Civil Services Prelims 2021 Exam held on 12th September 2021 which will be required for qualifying for the Mains Exam 2021.

Created On: Sep 13, 2021 01:29 IST
HPSC Haryana Civil Services Prelims 2021 Expected Cutoff Marks: Candidates who have appeared for the HPSC Haryana Civil Services Prelims 2021 Exam on 12th September 2021 can check the expected cut-off marks here. Based on the difficulty level of GS Paper-1 and CSAT Paper-2 (CSAT), we have guestimated the Cut-Off Marks of the HPSC Haryana Civil Services Prelims 2021 Exam.

HPSC Haryana Civil Services 2021 Prelims Exam (12th September 2021)

HPSC Haryana Civil Services Prelims 2021 Exam consisted of two papers – GS Paper-1 and CSAT Paper-2 for 200 marks. GS Paper-1 consisted of questions of 100 Questions of 1 mark each in the Objective MCQ Format. CSAT Paper-2 consisted of questions of 100 Questions of 1 mark each in the Objective MCQ Format. Questions asked in the exam were of Moderate to Difficult Level. Also, there was a negative marking of 0.25 marks for wrong answers. HPSC Haryana Civil Services Prelims 2021 Exam is meant to serve as a screening test only; the marks obtained in the Preliminary Examination by the candidates who are declared qualified for admission to the Main Examination will not be counted for determining their final order of merit.

HPSC Haryana Civil Services Prelims 2021 Exam Pattern

Subjects

Number of Objective Multiple Questions (Marks)

Duration

GS Paper-1

100 Questions of 1 mark

2 Hours

CSAT Paper-2 (Qualifying nature)

100 Questions of 1 mark

2 Hours

Total

200 Questions of 200 marks

  

Expected Cut-Off for HPSC Haryana Civil Services Prelims 2021 Exam

Questions asked in the HPSC Haryana Civil Services Prelims 2021 Exam were of Moderate to Difficult Level. Also, there is a negative marking of 0.25 marks for wrong answers.  Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for IAS Haryana Civil Services Prelims 2021 Exam:

Expected Cut-Off IAS Haryana Civil Services Prelims 2021 Exam

Category

Expected Cut-Off (Out of 200 Marks)

Gen/ UR

130 to 135

EWS of Haryana

125 to 130

BC (B) of Haryana

120 to 125

BC (A) of Haryana

115 to 120

SC of Haryana

105 to 110

Minimum Qualifying Marks for HPSC Haryana Civil Services 2021 Prelims CSAT Paper –2

Minimum Percentage of Marks

33%

Previous Year Cut-Off for HPSC Haryana Civil Services Prelims Exam

Let’s look at the previous year cut off marks for HPSC Haryana Civil Services Prelims Exam:

HPSC Haryana Civil Services Official Cut Off 2019 - Prelims

Category

Cut-off Marks

General

130.31

BCB

129.34

BCA

115.16

SC

105.15

Ex-Serviceman-General

104.82

Ex-Serviceman-SC

72.04

Ex-Serviceman-BCA

87.62

After clearing the cut-off marks, students are advised to look at the below points for further selection procedures:

HPSC HCS Mains Exam: Based on the Preliminary Examination result, candidates twelve (12) times the number of advertised posts including bracketed candidates, if any, in order of merit, will be admitted to the Main Examination. The candidates who are declared by the Commission to have qualified for admission to the Main Examination will have to submit scanned documents/certificates in support of date of birth, category {viz. SC/ BCA / BCB /EWS/ ESM / DESM / DFF /ESP/ PwBD} and educational qualification online after the declaration of the result of Preliminary Examination.

Personality Test / Viva-voce: The candidate will be interviewed by a Board. He/She will be asked questions on matters of general interest. The object of the interview is to assess the suitability of the candidate for a career in public service, by a board of competent and unbiased observers.

FAQ

What is the Exam Pattern of the HPSC Haryana Civil Services (HCS) 2021 Prelims Exam?

HPSC HCS Prelims Exam Will Consist Of Two Papers: Paper-1 & Paper-2. This Exam Is Only For Short-Listing Candidates On The Basis Of Marks Obtained By Them In The Subject Of General Studies (Paper - I) Only, Provided That The Candidate Has Scored 33% Marks In Civil Services Aptitude Test (Paper-II).

Was there any negative marking in HPSC Haryana Civil Services 2021 Prelims Exam?

0.25 Marks for wrong answers
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
