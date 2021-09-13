HPSC HCS 2021 Prelims Exam Analysis (GS Paper-1/CSAT Paper-2): Check Haryana Civil Services Question Paper Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

HPSC HCS 2021 Prelims Exam Analysis (GS Paper-1/CSAT Paper-2): Find the detailed exam analysis of HPSC HCS Prelims GS (Paper-1) 2021 Exam Analysis held on 12 th September 2021. The paper was conducted in offline mode in the Objective type MCQ format for 2 hours. So, let’s look at the type of questions asked in this exam.

HPSC HCS 2021 Prelims Exam Analysis (GS Paper-1/CSAT Paper-2): Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has conducted Haryana Civil Services (HCS) Prelims GS Paper-1 Exam at selected Exam Centres on 12th September 2021. This year HPSC is conducting the exam for the posts of HCS (Executive Branch Group- A). Check category-wise Vacancy distribution under HCS (Ex. Br.) & Other Allied Services Post:

Check HPSC Haryana Civil Services 2021 Prelims Expected Cut-off Marks Category-wise

Download PDF HPSC HCS 2021 Prelims GS Paper-1 & CSAT Paper-2 Question Paper & Answer Key

HCS (Ex. Br.) & Other Allied Services Vacancy Details Category Vacancies Gen/ UR 28 SC of Haryana 08 BC (A) of Haryana 04 BC (B) of Haryana 03 EWS of Haryana 04 Total 48 ESM of Haryana 02 (one each for Gen. & SC) ESP of Haryana 02 (one each for SC & BCA) PwBD of Haryana 01 for OH

Abbreviations used:-

HCS (Ex. Br.) Haryana Civil Services (Executive Branch) Gen/ UR General/Unreserved SC of Hry Scheduled Castes of Haryana BC(A) of Hry Backward Classes (A) of Haryana BC (B) of Hry Backward Classes (B) of Haryana EWS of Hry Economically Weaker Sections of Haryana ESM of Hry Ex-servicemen of Haryana ESP of Hry Eligible Sports Persons of Haryana PwBD of Hry Persons with Benchmark Disabilities of Haryana

In this article, we are going to share the detailed Exam Analysis of the HPSC HCS Prelims GS Paper-1 Exam held on 12th September 2021. Let’s first look at the Exam Pattern of HPSC HCS Prelims GS Paper-I 2021 Exam:

HPSC HCS Prelims GS Paper-1 2021 Exam Pattern

Date of Examination Paper Examination Time 12th Sep 2021 (Sunday) Paper I: General Studies (GS) 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon Paper-II: Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT) 03:00 PM to 05:00 PM Note: This exam is for screening purposes only and the marks obtained in Preliminary Examination will not be counted towards the final selection.

Check HPSC Haryana Civil Services 2021 Recruitment Exam Pattern & Syllabus

Highlights of HPSC HCS Prelims GS Paper-1 & CSAT Paper-2 2021 Exam:

- The paper was conducted in Offline Mode across different cities.

- It is compulsory to carry Admit Card with an affixed Photograph on it and Original ID proof along with its photocopy as well. Candidates are required to bring one ballpoint pen (blue/black) also.

- Paper-1 General Studies consisted of 100 objective type (multiple choices) questions & Paper-2 CSAT also consisted of 100 objective type (multiple choices) questions.

- Each question was of 1 mark each.

- There was a negative marking of 0.25 mark for wrong answers.

- The questions were in both English and Hindi Language.

- Paper-1 & 2 was of 2 Hours Duration each.

Download Previous Year Papers of HPSC Haryana Civil Services Exam

HPSC HCS Prelims GS Paper-1 2021 Exam Analysis held on 12th September 2021

HPSC HCS Prelims GS Paper-I 2021 Exam Analysis Sections Topics Difficulty Level (Good Attempts) Current Affairs National & International Easy to Moderate History History of India and Indian Freedom Struggle Moderate to Difficult Geography Geography of India - physical, social, and economic Geography of the country Moderate to Difficult Indian Polity Indian Polity and Governance issues Moderate to Difficult Economy Indian Economy and Social Development Moderate General Science Physics, Chemistry, Biology (understanding of science including matters of everyday observation and experience) Moderate Haryana-Economy and people Social, economic, and cultural institutions and language of Haryana Moderate to Difficult Total 100 Moderate to Difficult (70-75)

HPSC HCS Prelims CSAT Paper-2 2021 Exam Analysis held on 12th September 2021 (Easy to Moderate Level)

HPSC HCS Prelims CSAT Paper was held in the second shift on 12th September 2021. It consisted of 100 questions from sections: Logical Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude and English Comprehension. Each question was of 1 mark each in the Objective MCQ Format and there was a negative marking of 0.25 marks for wrong answers. Paper-2 of the Haryana Civil Services Preliminary Examination will be a qualifying paper with minimum qualifying marks of 33%.

Important Points to Remember after HPSC HCS Prelims 2021 Exam

HPSC HCS Mains Exam: Based on the Preliminary Examination result, candidates twelve (12) times the number of advertised posts including bracketed candidates, if any, in order of merit, will be admitted to the Main Examination. The candidates who are declared by the Commission to have qualified for admission to the Main Examination will have to submit scanned documents/certificates in support of date of birth, category {viz. SC/ BCA / BCB /EWS/ ESM / DESM / DFF /ESP/ PwBD} and educational qualification online after the declaration of the result of Preliminary Examination.

Click here to Get UPSC 2022 Exam Calendar

The above analysis will help you to assess your rank among the thousands of candidates, who have appeared for the HPSC HCS Prelims GS Paper-1 2021 Exam held on 12th September 2021.