HPSC HCS 2021 Prelims Exam Analysis (GS Paper-1/CSAT Paper-2): Check Haryana Civil Services Question Paper Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

HPSC HCS 2021 Prelims Exam Analysis (GS Paper-1/CSAT Paper-2): Find the detailed exam analysis of HPSC HCS Prelims GS (Paper-1) 2021 Exam Analysis held on 12th September 2021.  The paper was conducted in offline mode in the Objective type MCQ format for 2 hours. So, let’s look at the type of questions asked in this exam.

Created On: Sep 13, 2021 01:26 IST
HPSC HCS 2021 Prelims Exam Analysis (GS Paper-1/CSAT Paper-2): Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has conducted Haryana Civil Services (HCS) Prelims GS Paper-1 Exam at selected Exam Centres on 12th September 2021.  This year HPSC is conducting the exam for the posts of HCS (Executive Branch Group- A). Check category-wise Vacancy distribution under HCS (Ex. Br.) & Other Allied Services Post:

HCS (Ex. Br.) & Other Allied Services Vacancy Details

Category

Vacancies

Gen/ UR

28

SC of Haryana

08

BC (A) of Haryana

04

BC (B) of Haryana

03

EWS of Haryana

04

Total

48

ESM of Haryana

02 (one each for Gen. & SC)

ESP of Haryana

02 (one each for SC & BCA)

PwBD of Haryana

01 for OH

Abbreviations used:-

HCS (Ex. Br.)

Haryana Civil Services (Executive Branch)

Gen/ UR

General/Unreserved

SC of Hry

Scheduled Castes of Haryana

BC(A) of Hry

Backward Classes (A) of Haryana

BC (B) of Hry

Backward Classes (B) of Haryana

EWS of Hry

Economically Weaker Sections of Haryana

ESM of Hry

Ex-servicemen of Haryana

ESP of Hry

Eligible Sports Persons of Haryana

PwBD of Hry

Persons with Benchmark Disabilities of Haryana

In this article, we are going to share the detailed Exam Analysis of the HPSC HCS Prelims GS Paper-1 Exam held on 12th September 2021. Let’s first look at the Exam Pattern of HPSC HCS Prelims GS Paper-I 2021 Exam:

HPSC HCS Prelims GS Paper-1 2021 Exam Pattern

Date of Examination

Paper

Examination Time

12th Sep 2021 (Sunday)

Paper I: General Studies (GS)

10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon

Paper-II: Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT)

03:00 PM to 05:00 PM

Note: This exam is for screening purposes only and the marks obtained in Preliminary Examination will not be counted towards the final selection.

 Highlights of HPSC HCS Prelims GS Paper-1 & CSAT Paper-2 2021 Exam:

- The paper was conducted in Offline Mode across different cities.

- It is compulsory to carry Admit Card with an affixed Photograph on it and Original ID proof along with its photocopy as well. Candidates are required to bring one ballpoint pen (blue/black) also.

- Paper-1 General Studies consisted of 100 objective type (multiple choices) questions & Paper-2 CSAT also consisted of 100 objective type (multiple choices) questions.

- Each question was of 1 mark each.

- There was a negative marking of 0.25 mark for wrong answers.

- The questions were in both English and Hindi Language.

- Paper-1 & 2 was of 2 Hours Duration each.

HPSC HCS Prelims GS Paper-1 2021 Exam Analysis held on 12th September 2021

HPSC HCS Prelims GS Paper-I 2021 Exam Analysis

Sections

Topics

Difficulty Level

(Good Attempts)

Current Affairs

National & International

Easy to Moderate

 

History

History of India and Indian Freedom Struggle

Moderate to Difficult

 

Geography

Geography of India - physical, social, and economic Geography of the country

Moderate to Difficult

Indian Polity

Indian Polity and Governance issues

Moderate to Difficult

Economy

Indian Economy and Social Development

Moderate

 

General Science

Physics, Chemistry, Biology (understanding of science including matters of everyday observation and experience)

Moderate

Haryana-Economy and people

Social, economic, and cultural institutions and language of Haryana

Moderate to Difficult

 

Total

100

Moderate to Difficult

(70-75)

HPSC HCS Prelims CSAT Paper-2 2021 Exam Analysis held on 12th September 2021 (Easy to Moderate Level)

HPSC HCS Prelims CSAT Paper was held in the second shift on 12th September 2021. It consisted of 100 questions from sections: Logical Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude and English Comprehension. Each question was of 1 mark each in the Objective MCQ Format and there was a negative marking of 0.25 marks for wrong answers. Paper-2 of the Haryana Civil Services Preliminary Examination will be a qualifying paper with minimum qualifying marks of 33%. 

Important Points to Remember after HPSC HCS Prelims 2021 Exam

HPSC HCS Mains Exam: Based on the Preliminary Examination result, candidates twelve (12) times the number of advertised posts including bracketed candidates, if any, in order of merit, will be admitted to the Main Examination. The candidates who are declared by the Commission to have qualified for admission to the Main Examination will have to submit scanned documents/certificates in support of date of birth, category {viz. SC/ BCA / BCB /EWS/ ESM / DESM / DFF /ESP/ PwBD} and educational qualification online after the declaration of the result of Preliminary Examination.

The above analysis will help you to assess your rank among the thousands of candidates, who have appeared for the HPSC HCS Prelims GS Paper-1 2021 Exam held on 12th September 2021.

FAQ

Was there any negative marking in HPSC Haryana Civil Services 2021 Prelims Exam?

0.25 Marks For Wrong Answers

For which posts HPSC Haryana Civil Services 2021 Exam is being conducted?

HCS Executive Branch Group- A Posts
