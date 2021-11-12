HPSEB Driver Recruitment 2021: Notification Out for 50 Posts, Apply Online

Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEB) has invited online application for recruitment to the 50 posts of Driver

HPSEB Recruitment 2021 Job Notification : Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEB) has invited online application for recruitment to the 50 posts of Driver. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts against the advertisement number Advertisement No. 2/2021 on or before 25 November 2021.

Candidates having 10th pass with a driving license for light/heavy vehicle and experience of 2 years can apply for HPSEB Recruitment 2021.

Candidates willing to apply for HPSEB Recruitment 2021 can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification Details for HPSEB Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Advertisement No. 2/2021

Important Date for HPSEB Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Last date for submission of online application: 25 November 2021

Vacancy Details for HPSEB Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Driver-50 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for HPSEB Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have Matric Pass from a recognized Board of School Education.

Must possess valid driving license for plying of heavy/light Vehicle iin Hilly Terrain.

Desirable: Knowledge of customs manner and dialects of Himachal Pradesh and suitability for appointment in peculiar conditions prevailing in the Pradesh.

Age Limit for HPSEB Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Candidates should be between 18 to 45 years of age as on 01-04-2021.

Upper age limit is relatable as per government norms.



Mode of Selection for HPSEB Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Selection will be done on the basis of written test/Driving test/Evaluation on parameters(Evaluation of Certificates) on the basis of guidelines on GOHP. Check notification link for detail in this regards.

HPSEB Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: PDF



How to Apply for HPSEB Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 25 November 2021.