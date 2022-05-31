HPSSC Recruitment 2022 for 1508 JOA, Lineman, Steno and Other Posts, Application Form Available

Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission OR HPSSSB is hiring 1500+ JOA, Steno and Other Posts. Check online application link below.

HPSSC Recruitment 2022: Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSSB or HPSSC) has activated the application form link for the recruitment of 1508 vacancies available for various posts on hpsssb.hp.gov.in. Candidates can fill-up the form upto 30 June 2022 till 11:59 PM, thereafter website link will be disabled.

The jobs under HPSSSB Recrutiment 2022 are available for the post of Veterinary Pharmacist, Laboratory Assistant (Physics, Chemistry & Biology), Clerk, Medical Laboratory Technician GrII, Law Officer Grade-II, Junior Office Assistant (Information Technology), Assistant Computer Programmer, Dispenser, Hostel Supdt.-cum-PTI, Inspector Legal Metrology, Junior Engineer (Civil), Lineman, Sub-Station Attendant (SSA), Electrician (Electrical), Electrician Power House Electrical (PHE), Electrician (M&T), Fitter (Hyd. Mech.), Market Supervisor, Fisheries Officer, Motor Vehicle Inspector, Drawing Master, Franking Machine Attendant, Copy Holder, Developer, Mechanic (Printing),Press Duftry, Sanitary Supervisor, Assistant Chemist, Perfusionist (on regular basis), Steno Typist, Statistical Assistant, Workshop Instructor (Welding, Pattern Making, Mechinist), Psychologist-cum-Rehabilitation Officer, Junior Office Assistant (IT), Law Officer, Junior Scale Stenographer, Secretary in the Kinnaur Distt.,Cooperative Marketing & Consumer Federation Ltd. Tapri, Computer Operator, Junior Engineer, Draughtsman, Preservation Assistant and Cultural Organizer.

HPSSC Online Application Link

How to Apply for HPSSC Recruitment 2022 ?

Go to the official website of HPSSC i.e. psssb.hp.gov.in

Click on the application link and should enter your particulars i.e. Name, Father‟s Name, Mother‟s Name & Date of Birth as per his/her Matric Certificate

Upload scanned photograph and scanned signature. The size of the scanned photograph should be less than 50 kb and size of the scanned signature should be less than 30kb.

Pay Fee

Submit your application

Take a print out of the application.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of HPSSB online application: 31 May 2022

Last date for submission of HPSSB online application: 30 June 2022

HPSSC Vacancy Details

Post Name Total Veterinary Pharmacist 188 Laboratory Assistant (Physics, Chemistry & Biology) 3 Clerk 82 Medical Laboratory Technician GrII 24 Law Officer Grade-II 03 Junior Office Assistant (Information

Technology) 198 Assistant Computer Programmer 01 Dispenser 6 Hostel Supdt.-cum-PTI 1 Inspector Legal Metrology 3 Junior Engineer (Civil) 11 Lineman 186 Sub-Station Attendant (SSA) 163 Electrician (Electrical) 112 Electrician Power House Electrical

(PHE) 22 Electrician (M&T) 22 Fitter (Hyd. Mech.) 25 Market Supervisor 12 Fisheries Officer 2 Motor Vehicle Inspector 4 Drawing Master 314 Franking Machine Attendant 1 Copy Holder 2 Developer 1 Mechanic (Printing) 1 Press Duftry 3 Sanitary Supervisor 03 Assistant Chemist 1 Perfusionist (on regular basis) 4 Steno Typist 48 Statistical Assistant 2 Workshop Instructor (Welding, Pattern Making, Mechinist) 12 Psychologist-cum-Rehabilitation

Officer 1 Junior Office Assistant (IT) 24 Law Officer 1 Junior Scale Stenographer 1 Secretary in the Kinnaur Distt.

Cooperative Marketing &

Consumer Federation Ltd. Tapri 1 Computer Operator 12 Junior Engineer 3 Draughtsman 1 Preservation Assistant 3 Cultural Organizer 1

HPSSC Eligibility Criteria 2022

Educational Qualification:

Veterinary Pharmacist - Candidates should be 12th passed or its equivalent and also should have passed the Matriculation Examination with Science from the Board recognized by the State Government.Provided that he should have passed the prescribed Veterinary Pharmacist Training Course of two years duration and Diploma to this effect should have been issued by the CSKHPKV, Palampur or should have passed two years duration course with equivalent syllabus as prescribed by CSKHPKV, Palampur for Veterinary Pharmacist training from a University/Institution recognized by State/Central Government and also recognized by Himachal Pradesh Para Veterinary Council.

Laboratory Assistant (Physics & Ballistics) 2 nd Class Bachelor Degree in Forensic Science from any recognized University. Provided that the candidate must have passed Matriculation and 10+2 from any School/Institution situated within Himachal Pradesh.

Laboratory Assistant (Chemistry & Toxicology) B.Sc. (Medical) with Chemistry as one of the subjects from a recognized University. Provided that the candidate must have passed Matriculation and 10+2 from any School/Institution situated within Himachal Pradesh. Provided this condition shall not apply to Bonafide Himachalis.

Laboratory Assistant (Biology & Serology) B.Sc. (Medical) Molecular Biology/Bio Technology from a recognized University. Provided that the candidate must have passed Matriculation and 10+2 from any School/Institution situated within Himachal Pradesh.

Clerk - Bachelor‟s Degree from a recognized University; Should possess a minimum speed of 30 words per minute in English Type-writing or 25 words per minute in Hindi Type-writing on Computer.

Medical Laboratory Technician Gr-II - 10+2 in Science from a recognized Board of School Education; B.Sc. Medical Laboratory Technology/B.Sc. Medical Technology Laboratory/B.Sc. Medical Technology (Laboratory)/B.Sc. Medical Laboratory Sciences/B.Sc. in Medical Laboratory Technology (Lateral) from a recognized University or an Institution affiliated to a recognized University.

Law Office Gr.-II - Professional degree in Law (LLB) from a recognized University and atleast 2 years experience as an Advocate.

Junior Office Assistant (IT) - 12th passed. Computer typing speed of 30 words per minute in English or 25 words per minute in Hindi.

Assistant Computer Programmer-B.E/B.Tech. (Computer Science/Engineering or Information Technology)/MCA/„B‟ or „C‟ Level of NIELIT with first class or at least 60% marks in aggregate or equivalent grade.

Dispenser - 10+2 with Physics, Chemistry and Biology/Math from a Board of School Education. Provided that the candidate must have passed matriculation and 10+2 from any School/Institution situated within Himachal Pradesh. Provided further that this condition shall not apply to Bonafide Himachalis. ii) Diploma in Pharmacy/Bachelor‟s Degree in Pharmacy from a recognized Institution/University.

Hostel Supdt.-cumPTI - Matric from a recognized University/Board or equivalent; Certificate/Diploma in Physical Education/Training of at least one year duration from a recognized University/Board.

Inspector Legal Metrology - Should possess Bachelor Degree from a recognized University in Science)/Technology/Engineering or holds a recognized Diploma in Engineering with post qualification 03 years professional experience.

Lineman - Matric with ITI certificate in Wireman/Electrician trade. OR Matric with 3 years Diploma in Electrical Engineering from the institutions recognized by the Govt. of HP.Apply Online

Selection Process for HPSSC Recrutiment 2022

The Written Objective type Screening test of two hours duration will consist of 200 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) of 100 marks. Each question will be of ½ marks. The skill tests wherever applicable will be of qualifying nature for those who qualify the Written Objective type Screening Test.

HPSSC Application Fee 2022