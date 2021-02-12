HPPSC Admit Card 2021 Soon: Download Veterinary Officer, Planning Officer, Manager and Other Posts Exam Date Notice @hppsc.hp.gov.in
Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the dates of Computer Based Screening Test for various posts such as Assistant Professor (Architecture),Veterinary Officer Planning Officer, Manager (General) and Works Manager in HRTC on its website - hppsc.hp.gov.in.
Also, the HPPSC Admit Card for the said posts will be uploaded very shortly on Commission’s website hppsc.hp.gov.in/hppsc and the concerned candidates will also be informed in due course of time through SMSes/ email(s) on their respective Cellular Nos. and e-mail ID(s) as mentioned by them in the Online Recruitment Applications.
Candidates who have applied for the posts can check the details of the exam below:
|Post Name
|Date
|Time
|Assistant Professor (Architecture)
|22 February 2021
|01.00 PM to 03.00 PM
|Veterinary Officer
|23 February 2021
|01.00 PM to 03.00 PM
|Planning Officer
|24 February 2021
|01.00 PM to 03.00 PM
|Manager (General)
|25 February 2021
|01.00 PM to 03.00 PM
|Works Manager in HRTC
|26 February 2021
|01.00 PM to 03.00 PM
The candidates can contact Commission’s office, in case of any query, on any working day from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM on Phone No. 0177-2624313 /2629739 and Toll Free No. 1800-180-8004.
HPPSC Admit Card AND Exam Notice Download PDF