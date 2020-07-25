HQ Western Command Recruitment 2020: 400 Vacancies for Mate, Barber, Washerman and Other Posts

HQ Western Command Recruitment 2020: Headquarter Western Command has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Mate, Barber, Washerman and Others. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview from 7 August 2020 to 10 August 2020.
Important Dates:
- Walk-In-Interview Date: 7 August 2020 to 10 August 2020
HQ Western Command Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Mate/Barber/Washerman/Tailor/Eqpt Repairer/Carpenter etc. - 34 Posts
- Porter - 30 Posts
- Safaiwala - 6 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for Safaiwala, Mate, Barber and Other Posts
Candidate must be a citizen of India with the domicile of Himachal Pradesh (Green Zone only); Candidate must be medically fit and should not be suffering from any contagious disease.
Age Limit - Candidate must be between 18 to 40 years of age
Pay Scale for Safaiwala, Mate, Barber and Other Posts
- Mate/Barber/Washerman/Tailor/Eqpt Repairer/Carpenter etc. - Rs. 24729.84/-
- Porter - Rs. 24729.84/-
- Safaiwala - Rs. 24729.84/-
Download Official Notification PDF Here
How to apply for HQ Western Command Recruitment 2020
Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview from 7 to 10 August 2020 at Police Station of Tapri, Karcham Village, Distt Kinnaur along with all requisite documents.
Latest Government Jobs:
Assam Secretariat Recruitment 2020 Notification out for 170 Vacancies, Online Applications starts from 31 Jul @sad.assam.gov.in
UPSC Recruitment 2020 Notification out for 121 Assistant Professor, Assistant Engineer and Other Posts, Apply Online @upsc.gov.in
DHFWS South 24 Parganas Recruitment 2020 for Pharmacist, Staff Nurse, MO and Other Posts, Applications starting from 25 July
NHM UP Recruitment 2020 for 26 Consultant Posts, Apply by 9 August
Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2020: 13 Vacancies Notified for GDMO, Video Call on 30 Jul