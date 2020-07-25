Study at Home
HQ Western Command Recruitment 2020: 400 Vacancies for Mate, Barber, Washerman and Other Posts

 HQ Western Command Recruitment 2020 Notification out for 400 Group D Posts (Mate/Barber/Washerman/Tailor/Eqpt Repairer/Carpenter etc.). Check Important Dates, Eligibility, Experience, Interview Date, Qualification and Other details here.

Jul 25, 2020 14:44 IST
HQ Western Command Recruitment 2020
HQ Western Command Recruitment 2020: Headquarter Western Command has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Mate, Barber, Washerman and Others. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview from 7 August 2020 to 10 August 2020.

Important Dates:

  • Walk-In-Interview Date: 7 August 2020 to 10 August 2020

HQ Western Command Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

  • Mate/Barber/Washerman/Tailor/Eqpt Repairer/Carpenter etc. - 34 Posts
  • Porter - 30 Posts
  • Safaiwala - 6 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Safaiwala, Mate, Barber and Other Posts
Candidate must be a citizen of India with the domicile of Himachal Pradesh (Green Zone only); Candidate must be medically fit and should not be suffering from any contagious disease.

Age Limit - Candidate must be between 18 to 40 years of age

Pay Scale for Safaiwala, Mate, Barber and Other Posts

  • Mate/Barber/Washerman/Tailor/Eqpt Repairer/Carpenter etc. - Rs. 24729.84/-
  • Porter - Rs. 24729.84/-
  • Safaiwala - Rs. 24729.84/-

Download Official Notification PDF Here

How to apply for HQ Western Command Recruitment 2020
Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview from 7 to 10 August 2020 at Police Station of Tapri, Karcham Village, Distt Kinnaur along with all requisite documents.

