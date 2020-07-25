Study at Home
Assam Secretariat Recruitment 2020 Notification out for 170 Vacancies, Online Applications starts from 31 Jul @sad.assam.gov.in

Assam Secretariat Recruitment 2020 Notification is out for Junior Administrative Assistant Posts. Check Important Dates, Eligibility, Experience, Age Limit, Salary, Selection Process and Complete Application Process Here.

Jul 25, 2020 14:20 IST
Assam Secretariat Recruitment 2020
Assam Secretariat Recruitment 2020: Secretariat Administration, Government of Assam has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Junior Administrative Assistant. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 31 July 2020 onwards at sad.assam.gov.in.

The selected candidates will get a salary in the scale of pay of PB-2 Rs. 14,000- 49,000 + Grade Pay Rs. 8700 p.m. plus other allowances as admissible under Rules. A total of 170 Vacancies will be recruited in the cadre of Junior Administrative Assistant in the Assam Secretariat (now Janata Bhawan) under Assam Secretariat Subordinate Service Rules. Candidates can go through this article for eligibility criteria, experience, selection criteria and other details.

Advertisement Number: S(E)179 /2078/96

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 31 July 2020
  • Last date for submission of online application: 31 August 2020

Assam Secretariat Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

  • Junior Administrative Assistant - 170 Posts

Assam Secretariat Junior Administrative Assistant Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The applicants must be Graduate in any discipline from a recognized University and must possess a minimum of 6 (six) months Diploma/Certificate in computer proficiency from a recognized institute.

Age Limit - 18 to 38 years (There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Salary - PB-2 Rs. 14,000- 49,000 + Grade Pay Rs. 8700 p.m. plus other allowances

Selection Process for Junior Administrative Assistant Posts
Candidates will be selected on the basis of two-tier exam consisting written test, computer practical test and precis writing test.

Download Assam Secretariat Recruitment 2020 Junior Administrative Assistant Official Notification PDF

Online Application Link - to be activated on 31 July

Official Website

How to apply for Assam Secretariat Recruitment 2020
Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply through the online mode at sad.assam.gov.in from 31 July to 31 August 2020. Candidates can take a printout of the online submitted online application for future reference.

 

FAQ

