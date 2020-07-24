Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2020: 13 Vacancies Notified for GDMO, Video Call on 30 Jul

Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2020: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO). Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 29 July 2020.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 29 July 2020

Video Call Date: 30 July 2020

Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

General Duty Medical Officer - 13 Posts

Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate should be a minimum MBBS pass degree from an institute recognized by the Medical Council of India and with registration in MCI or with a valid registration certificate of any of the state medicals councils of India after completion of one year of compulsory rotatory internship.

Age Limit - not exceeding 53 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Renumeration: Rs. 75,000/- Per Month

Selection Procedure for NFR GDMO Recruitment 2020

Candidates will be selected on the basis of interview conducted by WhatsApp call.

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for NFR GDMO Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates should send a scanned copy of their application duly filled/signed as per the enclosed format and scanned copies of certificates/documents the application form through email on the email id apogazeo@gmail.com latest by 29 July 2020.

Selected candidates will be required to produce original and self-attested photocopies of all certificates showing date of birth, educational/professional qualification, community and four passport size photographs and original PPO at the time of joining.

