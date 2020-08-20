HSIIDC Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for 14 Managerial Posts

HSIIDC Recruitment 2020: Haryana State Industrial & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (HSIIDC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Manager in its various Industrial Model Townships/Industrial Estates in the State of Haryana. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 7 September 2020.

Important Date:

Last date for submission of application: 7 September 2020

HSIIDC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Manager (IA) - 10 Posts

Manager (P&A) - 4 Posts

HSIIDC Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Manager (IA) - B.E./B.Tech. in Civil Engineering with a minimum of two years relevant post qualification experience in development /creation and maintenance of Industrial Infrastructure.

Manager (P&A) - MBA (Personnel) or equivalent degree with at least 2 years relevant post qualification experience in handling personnel & general administration in Corporate environment.

Age Limit: Between 18 to 42 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per govt. Norms)

HSIIDC Recruitment 2020 Salary - Rs. 50, 000/-

Selection Procedure for Managerial Posts

Candidates will be selected on the basis of GATE/GMAT/CAT Scores.

HSIIDC Recruitment 2020 Download Official Notification PDF here

Official Website

How to apply for HSIIDC Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the posts by sending applications to the Managing Director, Haryana State Industrial & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd., Regd. Office : C-13 & 14, Sector-6, Panchkula latest by 7 September 2020.

