Study at Home
Search

Vadodara Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020: 159 Vacancies for Apprentice Posts

 VMC Recruitment 2020 Notification is out for 159 Vacancies.Check application Process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Aug 20, 2020 11:28 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
Vadodara Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020
Vadodara Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020

Vadodara Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020: Vadodara Municipal Corporation has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Apprentices. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 31 August 2020.

A total of 159 vacancies will be recruited. Candidates can check the qualification, experience, selection criteria and all other information here.

Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of application: 31 August 2020

Vadodara Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Apprentice - 159 Posts

  • Programming and System Administration Assistant - 55 Posts
  • Draftsman Civil - 6 Posts
  • Surveyor - 2 Posts
  • Pipe Fitter - 8 Posts
  • Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Mechanic - 5 Posts
  • Mechanic Earth Moving Machinery - 11 Posts
  • Horticulture Assistant - 8 Posts
  • Fitter - 7 Posts
  • Mechanical Motor Vehicle - 3 Posts
  • Plumber - 27 Posts
  • Mechanical Diesel - 4 Posts
  • Pump Mechanic - 2 Posts
  • Electrician  - 10 Posts
  • Wireman - 10 Posts
  • Book Binder - 1 Post

Vadodara Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Programming and System Admin Assistant (PASA): Candidate should be 12th passed from a recognized Board & having COPA ITI NCVT Certificate.
  • Draftsman Civil, Surveyor, Pipe Fitter, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Mechanic, Mechanic Earth Moving Machinery, Horticulture Assistant, Fitter, Mechanical Motor Vehicle, Plumber, Mechanical Diesel, Pump Mechanic, Electrician - Candidate must be 10th passed from a recognized Board.
  • Wireman, Book Binder- 8th passed.

Selection Procedure for Apprentice Posts
Candidates will be selected on the basis of Interview.

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Application Form

Official Website

How to apply for VMC Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can send applications along with the documents to the General Administrative Department, Apprentice Branch, Room No. 127/01, Khandev Market Building, Vadodara - 390209 latest by 31 August 2020.

Latest Government Jobs:

Indian Army TES 44 Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF Out: Apply Online for 10+2 Technical Entry Scheme (TES)  @joinindianarmy.nic.in, 90 Vacancies Notified

Delhi Police Recruitment 2020 Notification: Apply Online for 5846 Constable (Executive) Posts @ssc.nic.in, Selection through SSC Constable Exam, Opportunity for 12th Pass Candidates

 

 

 

FAQ

How to apply for VMC Recruitment 2020?

Interested candidates can send applications along with the documents to the General Administrative Department, Apprentice Branch, Room No. 127/01, Khandev Market Building, Vadodara - 390209 latest by 31 Aug 2020.

What is the qualification required for VMC Apprentice Recruitment 2020?

Candidates holding 8th, 10th, 12th qualification along with ITI Certificate in the concerned subject are eligible to apply.

When is the last date for VMC Apprentice Recruitment 2020?

The candidates can apply for VMC Apprentice Recruitment 2020 latest by 31 August 2020.

How many vacancies are released for VMC Apprentice Recruitment 2020?

A total of 159 vacancies have been released by Vadodara Municipal Corporation.

Related Stories