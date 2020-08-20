Vadodara Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020: 159 Vacancies for Apprentice Posts

Vadodara Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020: Vadodara Municipal Corporation has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Apprentices. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 31 August 2020.

A total of 159 vacancies will be recruited. Candidates can check the qualification, experience, selection criteria and all other information here.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 31 August 2020

Vadodara Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Apprentice - 159 Posts

Programming and System Administration Assistant - 55 Posts

Draftsman Civil - 6 Posts

Surveyor - 2 Posts

Pipe Fitter - 8 Posts

Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Mechanic - 5 Posts

Mechanic Earth Moving Machinery - 11 Posts

Horticulture Assistant - 8 Posts

Fitter - 7 Posts

Mechanical Motor Vehicle - 3 Posts

Plumber - 27 Posts

Mechanical Diesel - 4 Posts

Pump Mechanic - 2 Posts

Electrician - 10 Posts

Wireman - 10 Posts

Book Binder - 1 Post

Vadodara Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Programming and System Admin Assistant (PASA): Candidate should be 12 th passed from a recognized Board & having COPA ITI NCVT Certificate.

passed from a recognized Board & having COPA ITI NCVT Certificate. Draftsman Civil, Surveyor, Pipe Fitter, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Mechanic, Mechanic Earth Moving Machinery, Horticulture Assistant, Fitter, Mechanical Motor Vehicle, Plumber, Mechanical Diesel, Pump Mechanic, Electrician - Candidate must be 10 th passed from a recognized Board.

passed from a recognized Board. Wireman, Book Binder- 8th passed.

Selection Procedure for Apprentice Posts

Candidates will be selected on the basis of Interview.

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Application Form

Official Website

How to apply for VMC Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can send applications along with the documents to the General Administrative Department, Apprentice Branch, Room No. 127/01, Khandev Market Building, Vadodara - 390209 latest by 31 August 2020.

