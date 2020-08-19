BPNL Recruitment 2020: 3348 Vacancies for Sales Assistant, Sales Development Officer and Other Posts, Apply @bhartiyapashupalan.com

BPNL Recruitment 2020: Recently, Bharatiya Pashupalan Nigam Limited (Animal Husbandry Corporation of India Limited) has announced various vacancies for the recruitment to the post of Sales Assistant, Sales Development Officer and Sales Assistant. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 31 August 2020.

A total of 3348 vacancies have been announced out of which 2700 vacancies are for Sales Assistant, 540 are for Sales Development Officer and 108 are for Sales Manager. In this article, we have added all essential details such as eligibility, qualification, experience, selection and other details.

Important Date:

Last date for submission of application: 31 August 2020

BPNL Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Sales Assistant - 2700 Posts

Sales Development Officer - 540 Posts

Sales Manager - 108 Posts

BPNL Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Sales Assistant - 10 th standard passed from a recognized Board.

standard passed from a recognized Board. Sales Development Officer - 12 th standard passed from a recognized Board.

standard passed from a recognized Board. Sales Manager - Candidates holding a Bachelors Degree from a recognized University.

BPNL Recruitment 2020 Age Limit

Sales Manager - 25 to 45 years

Sales Development Officer, Sales Assistant - 21 to 40 years

BPNL Recruitment 2020 Salary

Sales Assistant - Rs. 15,000/-

Sales Development Officer - Rs. 18,000/-

Sales Manager - Rs. 21,000/-

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link

Official Website

Selection Procedure for BPNL Recruitment 2020

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test and Interview.

How to apply for BPNL Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply online to the above posts on or before 31 August 2020. After submission, the candidates can take a printout of the finally submitted online application for future reference.

