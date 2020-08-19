ONGC Doctors Recruitment 2020 Notification out, Apply for 19 GDMO, MO and FMO @ongcindia.com

ONGC Doctors Recruitment 2020: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Field Medical Officer, General Duty Medical Officer and Medical Officer at Ankleshwar Asset, District- Bharuch (Gujarat). Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 8 September 2020.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 8 September 2020

ONGC Doctors Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

General Duty Officer - 6 Posts

Field Medical Officer (FMO) - 12 Posts

Medical Officer (Occupational Health-OH) - 1 Post

ONGC Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) from a recognized University. The degree of MBBS should compulsorily be registered with Medical Council of India / State.

Age Limit - no age bar

Selection Criteria for ONGC Doctor Recruitment 2020

Candidates will be selected on the basis of academic marks and interview. Candidates will be informed about mode of interview i.e. to appear in-person or through the online method with details of date, time and venue etc. In case it is decided to conduct an interview through online method, the candidate should be able to connect through Google Meet/Zoom/Whatsapp, Webex, etc. as the case may be.

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Registration Link

Official Website

How to apply for ONGC Recruitment 2020

Candidates are required to send the scanned copy of neatly typed/handwritten Application to the email address: khatri_ashok@ongc.co.in as a pdf file. The Last date of sending application is 08 September 2020.

Latest Government Jobs:

Assam Police Recruitment 2020: Online Applications invited for 40 Junior Assistant, Computer & Steno Posts, Apply @slrpassam.in

BPNL Recruitment 2020: 3348 Vacancies for Sales Assistant, Sales Development Officer and Other Posts, Apply @bhartiyapashupalan.com