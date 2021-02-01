HSSC Answer Key 2021 for Pharmacist and Arts & Craft Teacher Out @hssc.gov.in: Submit Objection till 9 Feb

HSSC Answer Key 2021: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the answer key of the written exam for the post of Pharmacist against Advt. No.15/2019 for evening shift and Art & Craft Teacher against Advt. No.06/2006 for morning shift. Candidates can download HSSC Pharmacist Answer Key and HSSC Arts & Craft Teacher Answer Key from the the official website - hssc.gov.in

HSSC Answer Key Link is given below. The candidates can download their answer key through the link below:

HSSC Pharmacist Answer Key Download Link

HSSC Arts & Craft Teacher Answer Key Download Link

If any candidate has any objection regarding any answer, he/she may submit his/her query/objection on the official website from 03 February 2021 to 09 February 2021 upto 5.00 P.M. The candidates are advised to clearly/specify the objection along with name of the Post, Advt. No., Category No., Date of Examination ,Question Booklet series, Session and question no. on which the objection is raised otherwise objection will not be considered. The objections shall be considered by the Commission and its decision in this regard shall be final and evaluation of the paper shall accordingly be done.

HSSC Pharmacist Answer Key and Objection Notice Download

HSSC Arts & Craft Teacher Answer Key and Objection Notice Download

How to Download HSSC Answer Key 2021 ?

Go to official website of HSSC - hssc.gov.in Click on ‘Public Notices’ It will redirect you to a new page where you will find answer key links given under ‘Download’ Tab against‘Answer key for the post of Pharmacist (Evening Session)’ or ‘Answer key for the post of Art & Craft Teacher (Morning Session)’ HSSC Answer Key PDF will open on your screen Click on “Inviting Objection for answer key (Advt. No. 15/2019)” button or “Inviting Objection for answer key (Advt. No. 6/2006)” button for submitting objections.

HSSC Pharmacist Exam (Cat. No. 05) of Health Services, Haryana and HSSC Art & Craft Teacher Exam (Cat. No. 22) of Education Departments, Haryanaof Education Departments, Haryana was held on 31 January 2021.