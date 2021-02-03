HSSC Arts & Craft Teacher Answer Key 2021 for Paper Code 1121 and 0121, Submit Objection @hssc.gov.in

HSSC Arts & Craft Teacher Answer Key 2021: Haryana Staff Selection (HSSC) has uploaded the answer key of the written exam, held on 31 January 2021, for the post of Art & Craft Teacher (against Advt. No.06/2006, Cat. No. 22 ) for the question paper bearing code 0121 or 1121 mentioned at left side bottom of first page of question paper/booklet. Candidates can download HSSC Answer Key from the official website of HSSC i.e. hssc.gov.in.

HSSC Arts & Craft Teacher Answer Key Links are given below. The candidates can download HSSC Arts Craft Answer Key, directly, through the links below . The candidates shall refer the answer key as per their question paper code i.e 0121 & 1121

HSSC Arts & Craft Teacher Answer Key Download Link:

For Question Paper Code 1121

For Question Paper Code -0121

It is to be noted that, candidates having any objection against the answer key then he/she can submit he/she may submit his/her query/objection through online from 04 February to 06 February 2021 upto 5 PM. The candidates are advised to clearly specify the objection along with name of the Post, Advt. No., Category No., Date of Examination ,session, centre no., question paper code i.e. 0121 or 1121, as the case may be, Question Booklet series, and question no. on which the objection is raised, otherwise objection will not be considered.

HSSC Arts & Craft Teacher Answer Key AND Objection Link Notice Download

The candidate need to follow the steps given below:

Go to www.hssc.gov.in. Click on “Inviting Objection for answer key (Advt. No. 6/2006)” button. The objection raised by any candidate by any other means will not be entertained

HSSC Arts and Craft Result shall be announced after considering all the objections. As per the notice, The objections shall be considered by the Commission and its decision in this regard shall be final and evaluation of the paper shall accordingly be done.